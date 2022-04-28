Swiss Watchmaker MB&F Set to Launch a Limited-Edition Catalogue Raisonné

MB&F: The First Fifteen Years is a 312-page hardcover book that documents every single reference the house of MB&F has created from 2005 to 2020. Only 2,000 copies are being published, and from that total only 500 copies will be available for public sale.

MB&F: The First Fifteen Years contains gorgeous colour photos and detailed information about each timepiece produced

Founded in 2005, and named for the initials of its founder – Maximilian Büsser (and Friends) – Swiss watchmaker MB&F is known for creating the most outrageous mechanical modern timepieces. Recently, the company announced they are producing a catalogue raisonné, which is, by definition, a “comprehensive, annotated listing of all the known artworks by an artist”. Such a detailed visual catalogue is rather common in the fine art world, but in horological spheres it’s virtually unheard of. But then, MB&F seldom plays by any other rules than their own.

The book begins with an introduction, chronicling the birth of the brand

This exhaustive, 312-page book, entitled MB&F: The First Fifteen Years, documents every single reference the house created from 2005 to 2020. It is comprised of 37 chapters, written by watch journalist Suzanne Wong and William Massena of Massena LAB, and begins, fittingly, with an introduction, chronicling the birth of the brand and its first few years. It then goes on to include info about prototypes and pieces never officially acknowledged until now, as well as all the “official” references – with gorgeous colour photos of each, and detailed information about the exact quantities produced.

Detailed, exhaustive information about each magnificent timepiece

MB&F are responsible for some truly eye-popping watches

Weighing in at 2 kg and measuring 29 x 34 x 6.5cm (including box), MB&F: The First Fifteen Years is a formidable tome. It contains over 400 photographs and is printed in 5 colors (CYMK + silver), with silver marbling on the hardcover exterior. And, much like MB&F watches themselves, the book is ultra-limited edition, with a mere 2,000 being produced. From that total only 500 copies of the book will be available for public sale, retailing for approx. USD$170, while the remaining 1,500 will be offered to VIP “friends of the brand”, housed in a special protective box (made of the same foam used to package MB&F timepieces). Pre-orders are now being taken and deliveries are scheduled for the summer.

The HM4 Thunderbolt’s design was inspired by jet engine turbines

When asked how the idea for the project came about, MB&F Founder Maximilian Büsser explained how “a customer who had bought an LM2 in red gold wrote to me asking how many models had been made. So, I looked it up and told him that his timepiece was one of 31 pieces made. He wrote back in complete surprise, saying that it couldn’t possibly be correct as his watch wasn’t a limited edition. I told him that the number was right, and he was ecstatic!”

The L’Epée 1839 ORB clock by MB&F opens up like a flower

He goes on to say that over the brand’s first 15 years, they crafted only about 3,000 pieces, spread across 18 calibres and countless variations. “If you do the maths,” he points out, “you quickly realize how few pieces of each model there are out there. By sheer coincidence, at about the same time, our friend William Massena suggested the idea of a catalogue raisonné to me. So, the idea was born from this interaction to share our whole body of work in full transparency.”

The stunning MB&F LM2 with a blue dial

MB&F’s incredible L’Epée 1839 Arachnophobia comes in gold or black brass

Even those who are not avid watch collectors will no doubt find this book fascinating – if you can ever get your hands on a copy – as MB&F timepieces are probably the wildest, most creative, and most eye-popping examples of watch wizardry in the world.

In Thailand, MB&F is represented by PMT The Hour Glass.