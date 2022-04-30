TAG Heuer & Porsche Launch a Limited Edition Watch Inspired by the Carrera

TAG Heuer and Porsche take their partnership to the next level with the release of a limited-edition timepiece, the Carrera Sport Chronograph.

Tag Heuer and Porsche have been crossing paths for over half a century now, both on and off the racetrack. Over the years, the two renowned brands have formed a bond built on the foundations of motor racing, and one of the strongest common features is undoubtedly the Carrera itself. The Carrera Panamericana is a legendary race, reputed to be one of the most dangerous in the world, it inspired both Porsche, which named a model in its honour, and Jack Heuer, who decided to name his new 1963 chronograph accordingly, after hearing about the racing track with its highly evocative name.

The 911 Carrera and the TAG Heuer Carrera watch have since each become legends and are true icons for car and watch enthusiasts around the world. Against this backdrop, it is only natural that the two partners chose the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph – the ultimate symbol of what these two brands can achieve together – as a way of expressing their rich partnership.

TAG HEUER CARRERA X PORSCHE LIMITED EDITION CHRONOGRAPH

After a highly successful first year of collaboration in 2021, TAG Heuer and Porsche have returned to the spotlight for the second chapter of their partnership with a new co-creation: the TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche, a limited-edition timepiece with a strong, sporty feel.

“The Carrera myth plays an important role in Porsche’s heritage and is also one of the many aspects our brand has in common with TAG Heuer. We are pleased to have created another tangible symbol of the special connection between the two iconic brands.” – Robert Ader, chief marketing officer of Porsche AG.

TAG Heuer’s CEO Frédéric Arnault elaborated on the latest collaboration by saying, “For this second chapter of our partnership, it seemed natural to continue to weave the thread of our co-creation through the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph but with a completely new approach.

“For this new limited edition, we wanted to emphasise the racing side of the sporty Porsche Carrera. Our teams, in partnership with Porsche, have combined their expertise and creativity to create a timepiece with a powerful design and a bold, sporty look.” – Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer

The Limited Edition is based on the emblematic TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph with an exceptional performance thanks to its in-house Calibre Heuer 02, a vigorous movement manufactured entirely at the TAG Heuer factory in Chevenez. Its features allow for an exceptional chronometric performance, such as an impressive power reserve of 80 hours.

In terms of design, the sportiness of the TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph is further enhanced by Porsche’s aesthetic appeal. The yellow colour is incorporated in various elements of this creation, which is inspired by Porsche’s racing yellow Pantone, reserved by the manufacturer for the sportiest of its vehicles. It can be seen in the Porsche logo on the bezel, as well as on the lacquer in the crown and in the graphic details present in small touches on the dial and on the second hand. The yellow colour is also present in the luminescence of the Super-LumiNova, which lights yellow in the dark.

Another key colour is black, which elegantly reinforces the brightness of the yellow with a contrasting effect. To bring a touch of sporty sophistication to this timepiece, the brands have used the black colour together with various textures. The case has been given the highest-quality black treatment possible – diamond-like carbon (DLC), with its extremely elegant deep colour and unfailing resistance. The black dial features a texture inspired by the metallic bodywork of cars with a slightly glittery effect.

The redesigned oscillating mass in homage to the famous Porsche steering wheel from 2021’s TAG Heuer Carrera X Porsche Chronograph is clearly visible through the sapphire case-back marked with “Porsche” and “TAG Heuer”, with black and yellow accents bringing a perfect harmony to the design of the watch.

Finally, the textile-inspired leather strap with double stitching that drew on the seat upholstery of Porsche cars returns for a second time in an even more spectacular incarnation. For this limited edition, the yellow stitching and lining provides a dramatic contrast with the black leather, and even more strikingly, the leather itself has been treated to produce a technical fabric effect. A technical achievement that lends the strap a stunning visual appearance.

Produced as a limited edition, the TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche Limited Edition is engraved with the mention “One of 1,500” and comes in a custom-made box in the colours of the edition.

This story first appeared on Augustman Malaysia.