HUBLOT Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow

The world of Japanese kawaii meets horology, as Hublot and Takashi Murakami team up once more, to unveil a vibrant new Classic Fusion in Sapphire Rainbow.

When Hublot and Takashi Murakami introduced their first classic fusion in early 2021, avid collectors were blown away by the sleek, all-black timepiece. Following the success of their initial collaboration, Hublot joins hands with the Japanese contemporary artist once again, recreating the same iconic watch-face design with a fun, light-hearted twist.

The Design: “A Whirlwind of Transparency and Colour”

Still based on Murakami’s iconic smiling flower, the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow comes in a playful burst of colour, blurring the lines between art and watchmaking. Like the name suggests, this particular timepiece is delightfully cheeky, featuring all the colours of the rainbow on a transparent, sapphire crystal cut-case. 45-mm in diameter, the transparency is a technological marvel in itself, pioneered by Hublot to reveal both Murakami’s work, and the intricate watch mechanisms underneath.

The Dial: A Rainbow on Your Wrist

In this iteration, Murakami’s signature smiley-faced flower is brought to life once again, emerging from the dial in three-dimensional, bejewelled bling. 12 colourful petals rotate around the face — which, of course, sports a mischievous grin. The petals give off a striking polychromatic effect, and you can even spot them turning beneath the watch crystal, through a rather remarkable ball-bearing system that’s been especially developed by Hublot’s talented team of engineers.

So much detail is used here, that it can be tough to pinpoint exactly what gems have been used, or how many. For those who’re wondering, the answer is 487 — an exquisite array of precious stones that together come to form the colours of the rainbow: rubies, pink sapphires, amethysts, blue sapphires, tsavorites, yellow, and orange sapphires.

Beneath all this, you’ll find the heart of the watch — the Unico HUB1214 calibre, complete with a 72 hour power reserve — all held together with a contemporary, transparent rubber strap.

The Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow is available in a limited edition of 100 pieces, all of which have been individually numbered. To find out more, visit thehourglass.com. For more information on where to get one, visit any of the Hublot branches below.

