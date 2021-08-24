Take a Closer Look at Audemars Piguet’s 2021 Novelties Collection

When it comes to the people we love, we won’t settle for anything less than the very best — and that means the latest novelties from the esteemed watchmaking Maison, Audemars Piguet.

In this photoshoot, take a closer look at the novelties from Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak, Royal Oak Offshore, and Code 11.59 collections.

Royal Oak Selfwinding 34mm in Black Ceramic

ROYAL OAK SELFWINDING 34MM IN BLACK CERAMIC AND ROSE GOLD ACCENTS AUDEMARS PIGUET TOP FETICO AT JOYCE

When Audemars Piguet made frosted gold for the ladies, the men clamoured for it. Audemars Piguet heard and answered. Likewise, black ceramic was only used on larger case-sized watches until this month, when the brand used the beloved lightweight and scratch-resistant material on the Royal Oak 34mm line, complete with rose gold accents even on the octagonal screws in the bezel. What’s more, this is the only time-only black ceramic Royal Oak at the moment, making it a timepiece well sought after not just by the ladies, but by the gents as well.

Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding 34mm

ON HIM CODE 11.59 SELFWINDING CHRONOGRAPH 41MM IN WHITE GOLD AND CERAMIC AUDEMARS PIGUET SHIRT CUSTOMELLOW AT HARVEY NICHOLS ON HER ROYAL OAK FROSTED GOLD SELFWINDING 34MM WITH LIGHT- BLUE TAPISSERIE DIAL AUDEMARS PIGUET CARDIGAN SANDRO

Slowly but surely, Audemars Piguet is expanding its offerings in the 34mm sized Royal Oaks, which have found a comfortable following in both men and women who prefer smaller case sizes. This novelty in white gold, with its frosted gold treatment, looks completely iced-out even without diamonds and is beautifully complemented by an icy blue tapisserie dial.

Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding Chronograph 41mm

ROYAL OAK FROSTED GOLD SELFWINDING CHRONOGRAPH 41MM WITH LIGHT-GREY TAPISSERIE DIAL AUDEMARS PIGUET DRESS AJE AT HARVEY NICHOLS

The latest version of the Royal Oak Chronograph with the flyback chronograph movement also receives the frosted gold treatment. The 41mm white gold timepiece, limited to only 200 pieces, comes with a new dark silver dial with the Grande Tapisserie pattern and snailed sub-counters.

Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph 43mm

ROYAL OAK OFFSHORE SELFWINDING CHRONOGRAPH 43MM IN STEEL AND BLACK CERAMIC AND SMOKED TAUPE “MÉGA TAPISSERIE” DIAL AUDEMARS PIGUET OUTFIT SHANGHAI TANG

Audemars Piguet has given the Royal Oak Offshore a complete overhaul with a new design that features a more ergonomic case in 43mm, interchangeable straps and the brand’s integrated self-winding flyback chronograph movement, the calibre 4401. This piece in stainless steel comes with a taupe-coloured dial with the Méga Tapisserie pattern and a redesigned logo that says only AP for a more polished look.

Royal Oak Offshore Diver 42mm

ON HIM ROYAL OAK OFFSHORE DIVER 42MM IN STEEL AND BLUE AUDEMARS PIGUET ON HER DRESS AJE AT HARVEY NICHOLS

The new Royal Oak Offshore Divers are also refreshed with a new movement, the Calibre 4308, and quick-change interchangeable straps — minute improvements that make all the difference. In new colourways that give the timepiece highly contemporary and sporty aesthetics, this blue-dialled beauty with a matching rubber strap is our pick.

Code 11.59 Selfwinding Chronograph 41mm in White Gold and Ceramic

CODE 11.59 SELFWINDING CHRONOGRAPH 41MM IN WHITE GOLD AND CERAMIC AUDEMARS PIGUET OUTFIT MR P

The Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet only gets better — this year, the new collection sees the addition of a new octagonal middle case honed from black ceramic. The bi-colour aesthetics gives the watch another layer of interest and highlights the unusual case construction. A future classic? Only time will tell.

Photography: Kauzrambler

Styling: Michael Cheung

Hair and Make-up: Gloomy Kwok

Photo Assistant: Allison Fong

Styling Assistant: Cissy Chan

Location: Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Models Jeremy W and Ksenia I @ Primo

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong.