The Unveiling of Piaget’s Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-thin

Piaget elevates the appearance and functionality of the Polo with the house’s signature ultra-thin design and a completed perpetual calendar.

The History of the Polo

Since 1874, Piaget has been one of the global frontrunners in the business of watchmaking, pioneering its very own dazzling designs and precise mechanisms.

In 1979, Yves Piaget created and released the Polo, named after the exuberant equestrian sport. Combining revolutionary technology with a contemporary look, the Polo held up a mirror up to the sporty and sophisticated spirits of the time.

Its original edition was made entirely of streamlined golden bars, distinguishable from the maison’s oeuvre and a standout amongst the then limited catalogue of sporty watches available on the market.

During the 2000s, the maison gradually updated the Polo by enlarging the case and incorporating a date indicator. Throughout the decades, the Polo has also accumulated a wealth of star-studded fans and has been spotted on Ursula Andress, Roger Moore, Andy Warhol, Bjorn Borg, and more.

The glamour and functionality of the Polo is best described by its original designer, Yves Piaget who said: “It’s a watch bracelet rather than a mere wristwatch.”

The Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-thin

Most recently, a new iteration of the Polo was introduced. Presented in Piaget’s eponymous ultra-thin mode, the Polo’s stainless steel case comes in at an impressive 8.65 mm and acts as a comfortable second-skin to the touch. The iconic watch also features a folding buckle and an interchangeable rubber or steel strap, making it suitable for day to night transitions.

For the dial, Piaget never fails to inject a layer of eye-catching elegance to its colour-schemes. This time, a dark emerald green takes centre-stage, emboldened with the delicate gadroon patterns, while the superlominova coating on the watch’s hands and indexes gives it an illuminating effect in the dark.

The perpetual calendar is spread out in four sub-counters of the watch (12, 3, 9, 6 o’clock). Besides telling the hour and minutes, this version of the Polo also indicates the month, date, moonphase, and leap year cycle until the year 2100. Those who appreciate haute horlogerie will value the savoir faire embodied in the model.

In regard to its functionality, the Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-thin is splash-proof and water resistant up to 30 metres /100 feet. It has a 42 hour power reserve, which allows it to function for nearly two days after the mechanism stops. It houses Piaget’s new 1255P ultra-thin 4 mm calibre, which draws on the ultra-thin 1200P calibre with its extremely slimness and proven reliability.

