Trend Watching: Art Watches that will Bring Out the Artist in You

Artistic pieces aren’t just for decorating the walls of your home – why not adorn your wrist with one of these art watches to instantly elevate your style?

HERMÈS

Arceau The Three Graces

Available in a limited edition of 24 pieces, this striking Hermès Horloger timepiece is a masterful reinterpretation of the eponymous silk scarf designed in 2020 by British artist Alice Shirley. On the deep-hued dial, the portrait of a giraffe stands tall, crafted by an artisan out of 195 pieces made from a combination of naturally dark, light, stained or bleached wood, such as American walnut and maple, European sycamore and tulip tree. The pieces are assembled like a puzzle, before the portrait is then glued, sanded and coated with a protective varnish. Framing the portrait is a 38 mm white gold case, its bezel set with 82 diamonds, completed by a sapphire blue alligator strap matching the aventurine base of the dial. The Hermès H1912 mechanical self-winding movement powers the hours and minutes hands of the artistic watch.

MB&F

Legacy Machine FlyingT

Standing out in a collection of artistic watches is no easy feat, yet the MB&F LM FlyingT lapis lazuli diamond-set edition manages to do so with its rich colours. Its vibrant blue dial and dial plate are complemented by a deep green leather strap, while diamonds further accentuate the elegance of its 38.5 mm 18 karat white gold case. On the 50° vertically tilted dial positioned at 7 o’clock, an intimate communication allowing only the wearer to see the time, the absence of numbers allows the two serpentine hands to stand out boldly, accentuating the timepiece’s artistry. The high domed sapphire crystal rising from the bezel provides ample room for an asymmetric ventricular opening in the subtly curved dial plate, framing the heart of the timepiece – a cinematic flying tourbillon beating at a serene rate of 2.5Hz (18,000vph). Meanwhile, the sapphire crystal caseback on the other side reveals the automatic winding rotor shaped like a three-dimensional red gold sun with sculpted rays.

PATEK PHILIPPE

Sky Moon Tourbillon Haut Artisanat

For the third rare handcrafts rendition of Patek Philippe’s second most complicated wristwatch, the Ref. 5002 Sky Moon Tourbillon, the new model receives a facelift that combines the warm shimmer of rose gold with brown grand feu enamel. The moon-phase aperture and the moon of the rotating disc, executed in champlevé enamel, can be observed on the periphery of the dial. A décor in grand feu cloisonné enamel, created with the help of thin flat gold wire, is featured in the centre of the dial. A motif of volutes and arabesques are also manually engraved on the case, the crowns, the repeater slide, and the fold-over clasp. On the front dial of this double-face wristwatch, a perpetual calendar with a retrograde date, a moon-phase display and the leap year cycle can be seen, while on the reverse side a celestial chart showing the apparent motion of the moon and the stars as viewed from the northern hemisphere is displayed. The latter is made possible by the brand’s own system of three superposed discs moving in different, accurately calculated trajectories.

HUBLOT

Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey

Collaborating with American artist Shepard Fairey for the second time, Hublot deepens its commitment to its “Hublot Loves Art” programme by unveiling a limited-edition watch symbolising a mandala. The ornamental symbol, whose origins can be simultaneously traced to several cultures across the globe, represents harmony, the precious nature of time in the mind, and the cycle of life and the elements. Brushed and engraved into the bezel and 45 mm case made in titanium, the intricate pattern is also observed continuing onto the dial, on which the hands display Fairey’s signature “Star Gear” mark in the centre. The dial has also been finely cut to reveal the watch’s HUB 1155 self-winding skeleton chronograph movement.

GUCCI

High Jewelry Lion Head

Alessandro Michele, Creative Director of Gucci, borrows inspiration from one of the House’s design motifs, Lion Head, to design these Gucci High Jewelry models. Presented in three striking colours, the watches’ design is created around the Swiss Made ETA F03.101 quartz movement. The majestic timepieces are available in an 18 karat yellow gold case set with diamonds, featuring a Malachite stone dial and green alligator strap; an 18 karat yellow gold case set with diamonds, featuring Tiger Eye stone dial and brown alligator strap; and an 18 karat white gold case set with diamonds, turquoise stone dial, black alligator strap. These art watches make up part of Gucci’s high watchmaking collection launched earlier this year, as a commemoration of the brand’s 100th anniversary.

(Main image: Hublot, Other photos: Respective brands)