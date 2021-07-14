Hublot reiterates its commitment to rhino conservation with the Big Bang Unico SORAI, and you can be part of the campaign through the watchmaker’s limited edition timepieces.

Everything on our planet coexists in an intricate network that supports and keeps each other in check. Take out one of the pieces, and that balance becomes unstable. That is why, beyond watchmaking, Hublot is committed to saving the planet through supporting causes such as wildlife conservations. This year, to promote rhino conservation in South Africa, Hublot has teamed up with SORAI (Save Our Rhino Africa India) and founder Kevin Pietersen to release a new edition timepiece: the Big Bang Unico SORAI.





The Big Bang Unico SORAI

Just as the moniker suggests, the Big Bang Unico SORAI is fitted with Hublot’s Unico movement. The watchmaker’s self-winding chronograph movement flyback with a column wheel featuring an “open heart” design that reveals the mechanics of the movement featuring a double coupling system and column-wheel.





The Big Bang Unico SORAI comes with a microblasted and polished green ceramic case and bezel that matches the matte green skeleton dial with a “Rhinoceros” applique at 9 o’clock. The ceramic used is almost entirely scratch-proof with a zirconium base sintered at high temperatures. Sizing at 45mm, the watch has a water resistance level that can withstand up to 100m or 10 ATM depth with a 72 hours power reserve. This is a watch designed for the city and wildlife adventure—all in one go.







Hublot x SORAI: protecting endangered black rhinoceros of Africa

Hublot has always been dedicated to protecting wild rhinoceroses from poaching in South Africa, where up to two-thirds of the species in South Africa’s Kruger Park have dwindled down in a steady decline. Today, only an estimate of 500 black rhinos remain in Kruger Park. For such reasons, Hublot is using its position to support the conservation of rhinoceros through SORAI. Additionally, Hublot is inviting 100 future owners to become part of the cause through the Big Bang SORAI, where a portion of the proceeds from the sale will exclusively go to ‘Care for the Wild’.

“On the ground, every day is a battle, a race against time by the teams of dedicated specialists who rescue, rehabilitate, and release these rhinos back into the wild. We don’t want to lose one of the Big Five, not for us but for our children’s children. We therefore need to put our common efforts to protect this species! I am very happy that Hublot is once again able to provide its support to SORAI to help raise maximum awareness of this global emergency,” says Kevin Pietersen, the founder of SORAI.

Founder of SORAI Kevin Pietersen









Supported by SORAI, Care for the Wild is the world’s largest rhino orphanage and sanctuary founded in 2001 by Petronel Nieuwoudt. The shelter looks after orphaned baby rhinoceros whose parents have been killed by poachers. Left alone, these baby rhinos have almost no chance of surviving. The sanctuary provides rescued rhinos with a safe environment where baby rhinoceros will receive protection and 24-hour video surveillance as they are rehabilitated and prepared for ‘rewilding’. This means the rhinos are returned to their natural habitat, where their development is closely monitored.

Petronel Nieuwoudt, founder of Care for the Wild

“According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), international, national and local partners must work together to resolve the biodiversity crisis. It is our duty to amplify the voices of those who work on the ground to protect endangered species, particularly the African rhino, which is in critical danger of extinction. Hublot is truly delighted and proud to support Kevin Pietersen and SORAI in this movement which is so crucial for the future,” says Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.

For more information, visit Hublot.