Holidays are that time of the year when you can feel the joy in the air. Decorated stores, Christmas trees, shopping discounts, hot beverages, and festive culinary offerings are just some parts of the festivities. Add beautiful lights and illuminated displays to all this, and then it’s absolutely magical.

Many cities around the world go all out when it comes to decorating the streets with Holiday lights. Many even host special light festivals, have thematic displays, and turn some areas into a winter wonderland. So, if you are planning to travel this festive season, these are some places you can consider visiting.

12 Places with the Most Beautiful Holiday Lights Display:

London, England – Oxford Street

When in London, head to Oxford Street for a dazzling display of lights. Over one million LED bulbs have been used to light up the area. Along with taking endless pictures under the starry display (pictured), you can also enjoy shopping at stores like Selfridges’ ‘Christmas Market on the Mews’ or winter wreath making at Lush. There are many workshops and experiences to participate in as well as new menus to try.

Málaga, Spain – Calle Larios

Málaga is famous for its glittering Holiday lights display across the city. Calle Larios is one of the famous areas in the city that presents its decorations with much fanfare. A sound and light show will be one of the highlights of this year’s display for which five tunes, including Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas, have been recorded by the Málaga Philharmonic Orchestra.

New York City, US – Rockefeller Center

The grandeur of Christmas at Rockefeller Center was perfectly captured in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Kevin prays in front of the Christmas tree for a chance to see his mother. Visit this New York City landmark for a memorable day of basking in the Holiday lights and some ice-skating. This year’s Christmas tree will be lit up on 1 December.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Amsterdam Lights Festival

The canals of Amsterdam will be illuminated for the 10th edition of Amsterdam Light Festival from 2 December 2021 to 23 January 2022. The magnificent display of Holiday lights spread across 6.5 km can be experienced on foot or by a boat.

Copenhagen, Denmark – Tivoli Gardens

If you are looking for a truly magical experience under thousands of Holiday lights, Tivoli Gardens will be a perfect place to spend the day with your loved ones. Open to the public from 19 November 2021 to 2 January 2022, this famous Copenhagen site has been decorated with 1,000 Christmas trees and 70,000 baubles.

Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Christmas Festival

Melbourne Christmas Festival started on 12 November 2021 and will be on till 25 December 2021. One of the highlights of every edition of this festival is projections made on various city buildings. This year, Melbourne Town Hall, Chapter House Lane and Hamer Hall will be lit up with Christmas projections.

Singapore – Orchard Road

As part of the 2021 edition of Christmas on A Great Street, the Holiday lights display at Orchard Road is themed around ‘Christmas in Bloom’, which celebrates hope and resilience in these tough times. The illuminations will be seen along Tanglin Road and towards Plaza Singapura until 2 January 2022. Besides carols and other Christmas music, check out the 3D projections on the walls of the Mandarin Orchard.

Medellín, Colombia – Alumbrados Navideños

The Christmas lights display in Medellín is famously known as Alumbrados Navideños or El Alumbrado. It is one of the biggest events and this year, visitors will be able to see the lights from 3 December 2021 to 10 January 2022. Major Christmas decorations and lights will be seen at Parques del Río (Medellín River Park), and the display includes 6 million LEDs and 26,000 hand-woven figures.

Vancouver, Canada – VanDusen Festival of Lights

If you are looking for enchanting this festive season, the Festival of Lights at the VanDusen Botanical Garden will transport you to a world no less than a fairyland. Millions of lights adorn the 15-acre-land that includes a lake and the Rose Garden. If it’s a clear night, you might be able to see the northern lights as well. You can visit the winter garden until 3 January 2022 and enjoy thematic activities, melodious Holiday music and delicious food, among other things.

Salerno, Italy – Luci d’Artista

If you are in Italy or heading there this festive season, make time to stop in Salerno for their exhibition of Holiday lights known as Luci d’Artista. Lights illuminate different parts of the city and include giant sculptures. This year’s artworks display includes a “White Horse,” installed at Villa Comunale in via Roma, and giant “Santa’s Hat” at Piazza Caduti di Brescia.

Denver, US – Blossom of Light

Held at Denver Botanical Gardens, the Blossom of Light festival turns the place into a winter wonderland with its dazzling Holiday lights display. A place to spend the day with your friends, family or partner, this year’s exhibition features a special addition — O’Fallon Perennial Walk, a tunnel decorated with animated lights.

Makati City, Philippines – Ayala Triangle Gardens

Many countries have not opened up completely and are still keeping things on the down-low. The Philippines is yet to get back to “normal,” and that’s why the annual Festival of Lights by Ayala Triangle Gardens has gone virtual. This one is for those planning to stay in. You can enjoy the beautiful installations from the comfort of your home this year.