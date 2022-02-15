4 Vineyards and Wineries to Visit in Thailand

From Khao Yai to Hua Hin, here are the vineyards and wineries to visit in Thailand.

Although wine is not historically part of Thai culture, Thailand is home to several beautiful vineyards and wineries. Vineyards are plantations for grape-bearing vines grown for winemaking, whereas wineries are where the wine is produced. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or you’re simply looking to explore the country, here are four vineyards and wineries to visit in Thailand.

Issara Estates Winery, Khao Yai

First on the list is the beautiful Issara Estates Winery located within the Issara Winery boutique hotel. The family-owned winery places emphasis on quality which is reflected in their exquisite, unique wines. Situated on a mountainous slope with scenic views, the boutique winery offers guests wine tastings, winery tours, a terrace wine lounge, and a wine ageing room. The property also serves as a wedding venue, perfect for those who wish to celebrate amidst lush greenery and romantic vines.

GranMonte Vineyard and Winery, Khao Yai

Another vineyard and winery situated in Khao Yai is the GranMonte Vineyard and Winery. All of the grapes at this family-run wine plantation are estate-grown and the farming system incorporates a microclimate monitoring system. Cabernet Sauvignon, Chenin Blanc, Syrah, Sémillon, and Durif are some of the varieties available here. This vineyard and winery is home to one of the most well-known winemakers in Thailand.

PB Valley Khao Yai Winery, Khao Yai

The third and last Khao Yai destination on our list is the largest vineyard in the area, PB Valley. The vineyard offers guided tours with explanations about the various wine grapes on this estate, and a tour of the fruit orchards including dragon fruit and passion fruit. From Cabernet Sauvignon to Pinot Noir, the extensive variety of grapes offered here makes it a paradise for wine connoisseurs.

Monsoon Valley Vineyard, Hua Hin

Monsoon Valley Vineyard in Hua Hin is one of the largest of the three locations where the grapes for Monsoon Valley wines are grown. The other two vineyards are located in Chiang Mai and Tab Kwang. At this vineyard, rainwater is the main and only source of water for the growth of the grapevines. Activities offered here go beyond wine tastings, as the winery also provides other activities including wine safaris, an elephant meet and greet, mountain biking, and more.

