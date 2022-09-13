Revel in Scenic Routes on these 5 Luxury Train Travel Journeys

As slow travelling is on the rise, we look into 5 of the best luxury train travels on each continent around the world, from Asia and Africa, to North America and Europe.

There’s always a unique ambience of romance and serenity hidden within the mode of train transportation. While these luxury trains offer a wide range of continental routes, the destinations don’t seem to matter anymore given that your journey takes place inside these dazzling carriages. Although it’s dubbed ‘slow travel,’ you’ll feel like time actually flies during your trip onboard. Take a look below.

[Hero image credit: Rocky Mountaineer; featured image credit: Seven Stars in Kyushu]

The Best Luxury Train Travels around the World

The Eastern & Oriental Express, Southeast Asia

For the best luxury train travel in Southeast Asia, look nowhere else other than our own country. The Eastern & Oriental Express operates along a Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Singapore route, showcasing the exotic scenery of the River Kwai Bridge, rice paddies, and panoramic hilltops. Each carriage boasts a stunning colonial-style interior designed for different activities, for example, the Observation Car for view-scaping, Dining Cars for unique gastronomy, and Piano Bar for a musical nightcap.

find out more

Rocky Mountaineer, Canada

The natural scenes of Canada deserve an ultra luxurious journey to be admired, including the Rocky Mountains. Board the train in the morning, where a locally-inspired gourmet breakfast and lunch is served, before disembarking and checking in to the GoldLeaf hotels at your destinations at night to ensure optimal comfort. By day, guests are encouraged to just sit back and soak in the majestic views through the bi-level glass-dome coaches right above.

find out more

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe

A pioneer in luxury train travel, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express has a history that dates back to the 1880s. The restored carriages from the 1920s are decorated in a glistening marquetry design with several nature-inspired architectural elements. The Grand Suites, Suites, and Historic Cabins offer distinct experiences such as private in-cabin dining, convertible lounge areas, and breakfast in bed. Moreover, the drink and dine options are marvellously exclusive, consisting of the L’Oriental, Côte d’Azur, and Étoile du Nord outlets.

find out more

Seven Stars, Kyushu, Japan

Iconic to Kyushu, Japan, the Seven Stars luxury cruise connects the seven prefectures of Kyushu through the various landscapes along the routes. The train exults a unique blend of Japanese and Western, and the traditional and contemporary in the dominant wooden-and-fabric interiors. One thing you won’t find on any other trains is the traditional Japanese-inspired Suites and DX Suites. Fostering elegant furnishings, the dining car ‘Jupiter’ and lounge car ‘Blue Moon’ are also notable highlights on board.

find out more

Rovos Rail, Africa

The most exquisite destinations in Africa are interwoven in Rovos Rail’s expansive routes, from a two-night safari to a 15-day copper trail. As nature’s brilliance unveils itself by the windows, relax in the spacious suites available in four distinct styles, while looking forward to themed evenings full of sumptuous meals. Private Charter Trains and Events Train are also available upon booking.

find out more