6 of the Most Beautiful Hotel Pools in Thailand

From red-coloured swimming pools to pools looking over the Golden Triangle, here are the six of the most beautiful hotel pools to visit in Thailand.

Apart from stunning luxury properties, Thailand has also mastered building unique, beautiful swimming pools. Whether it’s reading a book poolside, basking in the vistas, sun tanning, or floating away, pools arguably play a central role in creating the ultimate vacation experience. Lucky for us, Thailand is home to numerous stunning swimming pools. From red-coloured tiles to piscinas viewing the Golden Triangle, here is our pick of six of the most beautiful pools in Thailand.

[Hero image credit: Waldorf Astoria Bangkok; featured image credit: The Library]

The Library , Koh Samui

We’re commencing our list bold and beautiful with a red-coloured pool located at Koh Samui’s The Library. Inspired by books and simplicity, this elegant, minimalist resort invites guests to relax, roam, reflect, and, of course, take a dip in their unique pool.

The Siam , Bangkok

We’re all familiar with beachside infinity pools but Bangkok’s art deco-inspired urban luxury resort is home to an elongated riverside swimming pool at The Siam. Make sure to pay a visit and take a dip whilst basking in views of the Chao Phraya River.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort , Chiang Rai

At the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, the green of the jungle is contrasted with the blue of the waters at this nature-centric Chiang Rai property. Relish in stunning vistas of the Mekong Valley whilst sipping on cocktails and lazing in the jacuzzi – a perfect escape.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok , Bangkok

Another luxury property with a noteworthy pool in Bangkok is Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. The New York-inspired city hotel’s pool is where you can float amidst profuse greenery by day and the gorgeous cityscape by night.

A favoured spot for a tropical island getaway, Six Senses Yao Noi’s spectacular seascapes and exquisite accommodations are accompanied by several types of beautiful pools overlooking the ocean. Although the pool varies depending on the room type, all of the pools within the resort offer incomparable views.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok , Bangkok

We’re concluding our list with The Okura Prestige Bangkok. The sightly scenery from the 25-metre cantilevered infinity pool located on the 25th floor of the five-star hotel makes you fall in love with the city all over again.