7 Reasons to Revisit Charming Phuket Old Town

Phuket is always evolving. If you haven’t been to Phuket Old Town for a while, here are seven reasons why you should head back and revisit this charming part of town.

Phuket may evoke a lot of images in the mind relating to the sea, sand, and sun, and that’s only comprehensible considering all the beautiful beachfront villas and island retreats on this island. However, the sea is not the only charm of Phuket.

Old Town Phuket is worth visiting for an afternoon or even an entire stay. Here are seven reasons why.

[Hero and featured image credit: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town]

1. Gain a Historical Guide to the City at Museum Phuket

This vivid yellow Chino-Portuguese building with a large clock tower is almost impossible to overlook in Phuket Old Town. This Chartered Bank building is not only a very Instagrammable spot, but it also houses the Museum Phuket and Peranakannitat inside. In order to appreciate the local ways, this place offers a great start to your Phuket journey by understanding the town founding and getting to know the local Peranakan people.

2. Learn About Phuket Heritage Through Ice Cream at Torry’s Ice Cream

Torry’s Ice Cream is not just another ice cream shop, because it aspires to show visitors the heritage of Phuket through the owner’s own experience in this ever-changing town. Torry and his sister develop most of the ice cream flavours from famous local sweets, such as Savoury Tao Saw, Ar Pong, Oh Aew, Black Sesame, and a lot more. The structure of the building is an architectural marvel in itself, and maintained in true Old Phuket style.

3. Take A Tea or Coffee Break at Ryn Authentic Tea & Slow Drop Coffee

If you ever feel like you need to slow down, visit this Matcha lovers’ favourite place, Ryn Authentic Tea & Slow Drop Coffee. This tea house and cafe categorises the intensity and body aroma of each type of tea and is eager to explain and educate its customers on the art of tea. Guests are always welcome to take their time with a cup of tea on the Japanese Tatami mat among the slow, leisurely ambience of the teahouse. Coffee options for coffee lovers are also available, of course.

4. Check out Phuket’s First Chocolate Shop at Rosa Sweets & Chocolate Shop

As Phuket’s first chocolate shop, Rosa Sweets & Chocolate Shop offers a wide range of homemade chocolates available in almost every creative form imaginable, from basic dark chocolate bars, over to an Easter bunny chocolate, saffron dark chocolate spread, and even alcoholic assorted chocolates. To amp up the romance, the dark chocolates may also be paired with Prosecco, wines, and special liquors here. A magical way to feel the love in Old Town Phuket.

5. Visit A Cosy Italian Restaurant called La Gaetana Italian Restaurant

La Gaetana is a simple but impactful, and long-standing and beloved Italian restaurant in the heart of Phuket Old Town. This 6-table dining venue is run by an Italian chef from Campania who serves a delectable array of pasta, fresh lobster, Hokkaido scallops, and authentic Italian desserts. For when you crave something comforting, it’s the ideal spot to visit in the charming old town.

6. Head to Krua Talad Yai Restaurant for an Evening Feast

Friday and Saturday nights in Phuket Old Town come to life at Krua Talad Yai’s buffer dinner. As the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town’s largest dining room, this restaurant is an ideal venue for a friends and family weekend gathering, in which diners can indulge in unlimited seafood dishes. You can also expect freshly cooked pasta, cheeses and cold cuts, Chinese and Japanese delicacies, grilled meats, and more.

Krua Talad Yai is located on the 2nd floor of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town, and is opens from 6.30am-10.30am, 12pm-4pm, and 6pm-10pm. The Friday and Saturday night buffet is priced at THB999 net. For more information and reservation, call 07-664-3555.

7. Stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town in the Beating Heart of the Town

Located in the centre of Phuket Old Town opposite the Surin Circle Clock Tower, the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town is your most convenient stay that will grant you luxury comfort and close proximity to all of the Old Town’s charms. This newly-renovated hotel boasts six different types of rooms and suites, a fitness centre with instructed classes, an outdoor swimming pool, a kids’ club, and multiple meeting and event rooms for business occasions. If you’re set to wander into the local ways, Phuket Old Town is a brief Tuk Tuk ride or a few minutes’ walk away.

