Aman Announces Aman Beverly Hills, Set to Open in 2026

Always progressive and true to its identity, Aman has announced the opening of a new hotel, branded residence and club amid the botanical gardens in Beverly Hills. Aman Beverly Hills is scheduled to open its doors in 2026.

While we’re thrilled to see the Aman Nai Lert Residences emerge into the sky scene of the Chid Lom district in Bangkok, Aman’s got even more exciting news for Californian folks. The Aman Beverly Hills will be located as part of One Beverly Hills, an expansive 17.5-acre property of wellness and sustainable lifestyle experiences. Growing with the same vision in mind, the Aman together with One Beverly Hills will be a sanctuary of native Southern Californian botanical plants, capturing the legacy of the iconic hotel whilst connecting the residents with the urban environment.

The compound is comprised of three parts: Aman Hotel, Aman Branded Residences and Aman Club, all of which will operate with health and wellbeing as the driving concept. Needless to say, Aman Beverly Hills will be the centrepiece of its glorious green lungs, situated just less than a mile away from the Rodeo Drive.

Apart from this astonishing compound, other highly anticipated properties are also waiting in line for their grand opening in the upcoming years, including Aman New York, Aman Residences Tokyo, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, and Aman Miami Beach. With 34 resorts in over 20 countries, the Beverly Hills will be Aman’s fifth property in the United States.

