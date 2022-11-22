This Luxury Cruise Lets You Eat Your Way Around the World in 155 Days

Azamara, an upmarket luxury cruise line specialising in deep destination immersions, just announced its 2025 World Voyage, which will take travellers to 37 countries over 155 nights and allow them to indulge in over-the-top food-filled adventures along the way.

About the Azamara World Voyage 2025

The cruise came about thanks to the wild popularity of its 2024 World Voyage, which is currently sold out with a waitlist. But the company didn’t want any potential traveller to miss out.

“We are thrilled to have our second world cruise aboard Azamara Onward. With 60% of ports on this sailing being different from those on our 2024 world voyage, this itinerary was carefully curated to give even the most well-travelled guests a new perspective on the world,” Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “Our 2025 world cruise invites travellers to not only see the world but also take their time in each destination and make memories that will last long after the journey has ended.”

The luxury cruise will depart from San Diego, California, and make its way to ports in Honolulu, Hawaii, Samoa, and Tonga; Sydney, Australia; Stewart Island, New Zealand; Bangkok, Thailand; Semarang, Indonesia; Safaga, Egypt; Venice, Italy; and Nice, France, before ending in Southhampton in the UK.

The trip includes 13 complimentary land events, including a party in Benoa, Bali, where guests can explore the island’s culture with local performers and traditional foods.

Other food-focused destination excursion options include a drive through the historic town of Guilford on the award-winning Swan Valley Food and Wine Trail in Perth, Australia, a local seafood lunch in the Sok Kwu Wan Village of Hong Kong, a visit to an olive oil farm in Limassol, Cyprus, a cheese factory tour In Sorrento, Italy, and a visit to the Caviar de Neuvix farm estate in Bordeaux, France.

Guests don’t have to get off the boat to find a fantastic meal or drink. Those looking for an inventive cocktail can make their way to the Atlas Bar, an exclusive to Azamara Onward. The speciality venue offers artisanal cocktails inspired by a variety of destinations visited by Azamara ships. There’s also Chef’s Table, an addition to the restaurant Aqualina. At Chef’s Table, guests can enjoy a seven-course culinary journey highlighting a few of the ship’s destinations.

There’s also Prime C, a steakhouse serving dishes like herb-coated rack of lamb, duck confit, and Chilean sea bass, the Discoveries Restaurant, which offers unique meals every single day, and Windows Café, which offers guests daily themed dinners made from ingredients sourced from the latest port.

Azamara’s 2025 World Voyage bookings are currently open to loyal guests and past-world cruisers only. Bookings will open to the public on November 10, 2022. To learn more and book your spot visit Azamara.com/WorldVoyage now.

