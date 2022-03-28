5 of The Most Beautiful Places to Watch the Sunset in Thailand

There’s nothing quite like a sunset. For when Bangkok’s city skyline feels a little too crowded, here are five serene places outside of Bangkok to make memories with at dusk.

A memorable sunset view can make a big difference. There’s something special about the magical hour in the late afternoon, which is why sunsets are often seen as the most romantic time of the day. From the beach to the mountains, Thailand boasts some of the very famous spots for sunset fervors. Here are the places to visit for a sunset view and sundowner experience, as well as where to stay during your time there.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Vijitt Resort Phuket]

Promthep Cape, Phuket

Promthep Cape is where you’ll see the orange sun slowly sinking into the deep blue sea alongside a cooling sea breeze. A few more steps from the cliff lead you to the green cape extending into the ocean; an even more picturesque spot with absolutely nothing blocking the view.

Where to stay: The Vijitt Resort Phuket

Only a 10-minute drive away from Promthep Cape, The Vijitt Resort Phuket is a luxury villa resort sitting peacefully on the beachfront of Chalong Bay. In order to let guests explore the true beauty of Phuket’s rich nature, The Vijitt boasts several large open spaces and towering palms throughout the main lobby and the villa areas. It is a luxury accommodation where a nature-inspired way of living is accentuated along with the local culture.

book here

Khao Laem Ya, Rayong

As part of Khao Laem Ya – Mu Ko Samet National Park, the sunset view here is inevitably mesmerising. Along the stumbling route where the hills meet the sea, Khao Laem Ya is an outstanding choice for those looking to feel the sea breeze not too far away from Bangkok.

Where to stay: Rayong Marriott Resort & Spa

Indulge in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand on the private balconies of the Rayong Marriott Resort & Spa’s rooms and suites. Only a brief trip from Bangkok to Khao Laem Ya, the resort offers modern suite rooms and the fan-favourite Quan Spa. It faces towards the pristine Wang Kaew beach, where you can find several restaurants and bars. A divine place to wind down from the heat of summer.

book here

Doi Luang Chiang Dao, Chiang Mai

Two kilometres from the sea, Doi Luang Chiang Dao in Chiang Mai is a renowned spot for sunsets and sunrises among the mountainous geography. Come during the cooler seasons to experience the thick drifting fog and the 2°C weather in Thailand.

Where to stay: Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

Before the foothill reaching up to Doi Luang Chiang Dao, a sanctuary of well-being in Chiang Mai awaits you. The Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai brings guests closer to nature with its spacious tropical villas and pavilions suitable for both couples looking for alone time together and friends and families looking to reunite. Jump into the pool overlooking Mae Rim Valley, practice yoga inside your villa, learn the local culture at Chaan Baan, before tasting the elevated Northern Thai cuisine at North by Four Seasons.

book here

Phranang Cave Beach, Krabi

The white sandy beach and crystal clear sea of Phranang Cave Beach is part of Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi. Although this beautiful beach is home to many water sport activities and local restaurants, it is not as crowded as several other beaches in the province, making it an exclusive and romantic sunset location.

Where to stay: Rayavadee Resort Krabi

Rayavadee Krabi fits as one of the most romantic retreats for couples, for it flaunts 94 two-storey pavilions and 7 private villas that are scattered among a lush garden. Because of its nearby location to the Phranang Cave Beach and the national park, the resort benefits from the diverse ecosystem greatly, as seen from the 200 types of plants, Macaque monkeys, monitor lizards, and hornbills that inhabit the site.

book here

Srinagarind Dam, Kanchanaburi

Travellers know that the best time to visit Srinagarind Dam is around dusk, when the dam is especially beautiful during the sunset. The large dam is suitable for an evening stroll, where you could take in all the stunning sceneries and the last sunlight of the day.

Where to stay: Teakwood Villa

This gigantic cabin in the woods at Teakwood Villa is the best choice for large families or groups of friends looking to spend some time together. The villa boasts almost 700 square metres of space with four bedrooms facing towards the centre of the cabin. Apart from spending time together, the resort also invites guests to unplug and recharge with nature at nearby destinations, such as the safari park, Kanchanaburi’s giant monkey pod tree, the horse farm, and many more.

book here