Gone are the days when elephants were forced to walk on the hot streets and star in the circus-like shows. These are the best ethical elephant sanctuaries in Thailand that put wildlife welfare before anything else.

Through diligent efforts in the past decades, thankfully, unethical riding, shows, street begging, and logging of elephants has diminished significantly across the country. As a counter action, plenty of ethical sanctuaries that encourage elephants to ease into their natural behaviour have popped up in several provinces across Thailand. These are the places where tourist intrusion is limited in order not to stress out these gentle giants. Instead, visitors are educated on the endangered species and taught to really appreciate the elephants.

[Hero and featured image credit: Samui Elephant Sanctuary]

The Best Ethical Elephant Sanctuaries in Thailand

More than just an elephant sanctuary, Elephant Nature Park is a home to many rescued species, be it cats, dogs, or even buffaloes. Its mission is not only to provide superior welfare to these animals, but also to contribute to the environment and the local community. The sanctuary has a tree planting program to restore the rainforest in the area, as well as an informative program to educate visitors on the endangered species. Moreover, the centre has created a significant employment system amongst the local community, all the way to purchasing local goods to sustain the village culture.

Taking inspiration from Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Montri Todtane decided to turn his traditional elephant riding camp into a more sustainable and ethical Phuket Elephant Sanctuary. This beautiful, lush sanctuary aims to be the final home of all elephants, where tourists are only allowed to observe the wildlife from afar with minimal, non-intrusive interactions. The highlight is the 6-metre-tall canopy walkway that is over 600 metres long. Apart from being a fun, enticing way to observe nature, it also grants the elephants freedom to roam and socialise in the comfort of their natural jungle.

‘No rides, no shows,’ is the concept that Elephant Haven Thailand has adopted since its transformation from a trekking camp in 2015. Amid the forests and rivers in the south western region of Thailand, the sanctuary is a haven and heaven for retired, young, old, saddle-free elephants who no longer need to put on a show. They are free to roam, forage, bathe in the mud, and swim in the river, while visitors can join the voluntary program to tend to these giant babies, from feeding to bathing.

Awarded with the Best Animal Welfare award for two consecutive years and recognised as the Best Practice Elephant Venue by World Animal Protection, Samui Elephant Sanctuary is proudly the first ethical elephant sanctuary on Koh Samui. Now with two outposts on the island, the sanctuaries are known to foster elephants that were previously forced into logging. In a merry contrast to their dark years, the herds now live a peaceful life amid nature. Visitors are only allowed to feed and walk along, so they can observe and understand the elephants’ natural behaviours.

The Elephant Jungle Sanctuary offers an immersive elephant and nature experience for those looking to learn more about this enormous species. Dressed up in Karen clothes, visitors are offered a half-day, full-day or overnight tour and experience. All of these aim to reveal the multiple facets of the elephant species.

Maetaeng Elephant Park is one crucial park in the Maetaeng area, for it doesn’t only serve as a sanctuary but also an elephant clinic that helps take care of all elephants in the Maetaeng area free of charge. Operating with a lot of love for wildlife, this elephant clinic is a fully equipped and licensed clinic with full-time veterinary staff and knowledgable mahouts. Visitors can also enjoy the various activities provided in the park, such as the Mahout Elephant Experience, Bamboo Rafting, Ox Cart Riding, and more.