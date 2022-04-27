Where to Live out Your ‘Bridgerton’ Fantasies in Bangkok

Even though the second season of Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton has ended, there are some places where you can still live out your own Bridgerton fantasies here in Bangkok.

Set in 1813, Bridgerton narrates viewers through an opulent era of the royal families when cultures, arts, technologies and science prospered. The series captures us in many ways; one of them is the stunning 19th century palaces and how the royals spend their time on leisure. In case you’re up for a Bridgerton imagery route, here are 5 tea rooms and restaurants where you can live out your fantasy in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: The House on Sathorn]

The early 1900s architectural style of this renowned hotel attracts all high tea hoppers. Named in honour of all the famous writers who have stayed at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok since the 19th century, The Authors’ Lounge exudes the old world’s charm alongside delicacies like finger sandwiches and traditional British scones. We can definitely imagine Bridgerton’s queen approving of this venue.

The Authors’ Lounge is located on the ground floor of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Bangkok, and is open daily from 11am to 7pm.

Baan Suriyasai honours ‘Soontaree life,’ which translates to a refined way of living that takes pleasure in minute details. This Thai colonial house dates back to the 1900s, and serves several purposes, yet we believe your Bridgerton fantasy will be best fulfilled at the Baan Suriyasai Tearoom. Guests can choose to wind down with western or Thai savouries and desserts amid the elegant interiors, or relax al fresco with the ambience of an English garden just behind. Perfect for before or after promenading.

Baan Suriyasai is located on Surawong Road. The tearoom is open daily from 10am-6pm.

The British Club is a private member’s club, which makes it very relevant to the Bridgerton storyline. Founded since 1903, the club offers a range of services that have developed through time, from drinking and dining, over to sporting and music. A great place to spend time with the family on the weekends, enjoy British food, or, like the Bridgertons, engage in some business (or marriage proposal) discussions.

The British Club is located in Silom Soi 18.

With a century-long history dating back to 1888, the vivid yellow House on Sathorn preserves powerfully the air of heritage. The place has become a crowd favourite for both its uniquely elegant architectural style and its delicious Paii Afternoon Tea. We can imagine the Bridgertons coming here on summer days and enjoying tea and treats in the courtyard for sure.

The House on Sathorn is situated on North Sathorn Road, and is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm-11pm and 2.30pm-5.30 for afternoon tea.

Peaceful gardens, swans, white peacocks and the sound of serene waterway await you at The Gardens of Dinsor Palace. While the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, we recommend you to go for a Sunday brunch and take a stroll in the lush garden, where Bridgerton’s English gardens are played out with a more tropical feel here in the centre of Bangkok. Guests can choose to dine among four spacious zones: the bakery and cafe, indoors, in a private room with private balcony, and amidst the fountains in the gardens. Perfect for a Bridgerton-style courtship.

The Gardens of Dinsor Palace is located in Thonglor, and is open from Monday to Friday from 11am-9pm and Saturday to Sunday from 9am-10pm.