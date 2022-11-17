Central Group Expands to Vienna with LAMARR, a New Luxury Department Store

Central Group and SIGNA, a leading European real estate and retail group, join hands to unveil LAMARR. Set to be a luxury department store in the heart of Austria, LAMARR is another proud expansion into Europe by the renowned Thai retail group.

As the first foreign department store to ever enter Europe in over eight decades, LAMARR is promising to offer a variety of services. Throughout the eight floors, visitors won’t only be presented with the world’s leading luxury brands, but also local Viennese brands. LAMARR will serve as a well-rounded destination, going beyond shopping into medical services and spa treatments, as well as art exhibition and event spaces.

The department store will blend in with the lush scenery of the city with a 1,000-square-metre rooftop park, created for recreational purposes. On top of that, LAMARR is also connected to the Thompson Vienna hotel, which will predictably be a popular destination for dining as well.

The name LAMARR may sound familiar to some, and that’s because the department store is named after the iconic Hollywood actress from Vienna, Hedy Lamarr. She lived a glorious life in the 20th century, known by many as the most beautiful woman in the world. Tos Chirathivat, Executive Chairman and CEO of Central Group, explains at the announcement gala: “Her exceptional and multifaceted qualities perfectly represent our LAMARR – a world-class luxury department store with complete lifestyle offers and state-of-the-art design and experience.”

LAMARR will also exhibit several life and work aspects of its namesake Hollywood icon through the Museum Cafe and decorations across the building.

LAMARR is scheduled to open in 2024. Learn more about the project here.

[Hero and featured image credit: Central Group]