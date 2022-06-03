Patrick Woodhead, CEO of White Desert, on Offering Luxury #Icecapades to Antarctica

Inspired by the seminal age of space exploration, the upcoming Echo camp by White Desert, pioneers of luxury travel in Antarctica, is as close as you can get to feeling you’re off the planet without leaving Earth, founder and CEO Patrick Woodhead tells Prestige.

Antarctica, the southernmost continent and site of the SouthPole, is a virtually uninhabited, ice-covered landmass. Most cruises to the continent visit the Antarctic Peninsula, which stretches toward South America. But White Desert – established by record-breaking polar explorer duo Patrick and Robyn Woodhead in 2005 – had a desire to allow people other than scientists and polar explorers to see the wonders of the interior of Antarctica. The only operator to fly guests out of South Africa to this southernmost continent, White Desert went on to set up its first seasonal luxury camp, Whichaway, a collection of cutting-edge pods with breathtaking views across the freshwater lakes of the Schirmacher Oasis, 12 years ago.

And now, launching this November, comes the third generation of their über-luxurious pods. The Echo camp – which sits in quiet solitude encircled by ice-covered rock formations – will host only 12 guests at a time in six heated pods, ensconced in comfort and pampered with superlative services. The season only runs for a few months per year (from mid-November until the first week of February) and the standard length of stay is 5-6 days, starting from around USD780,000 (THB 26,8 million) for a group of 12.

Perfect for the exclusive use of groups, Echo allows guests to combine an ultra-luxury experience with a once-in-a-lifetime adventure on the seventh continent.

Futuristic and luxurious, and created from composite fibreglass with floor-to-ceiling windows that allows guests to soak in the moon-like landscape beyond, the space-age design of the ‘sky pods’ makes them look like they’ve been beamed down straight from Mars. Original photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) by former Commander, White Desert guest, and retired astronaut colonel Terry Virts will be featured in each pod – along with retro space-age detailing and luxurious furnishings.

Prestige caught up with UK-born, Cape Town-based Patrick Woodhead, shortly before he was due to catch his first flight to London since the pandemic started, who shares that the design theme for the Echo camp was a no-brainer. “When people get off the Gulfstream at our temporary landing strip in the interior of Antarctica, their jaws drop to the floor. The landscape is so surreal – very different to anything they have ever seen before,” he says. “It’s sort of like standing on Mars for the first time. Over the last few years, we have had astronaut Buzz Aldrin come into Antarctica, staying at our camp, and going to the South Pole with us. And then also colonel Terry Virts, of course.”

He explains that there’s this perception of very basic, old-school kind of tough-and-rough expedition camps, but White Desert wanted to be the, well, polar opposite. “The landscape really lends itself to these futuristic pods, so we decided on a design theme that’s a fusion of a luxury boutique hotel and the interior of the Millennium Falcon (the fictional starship in the Star Wars franchise). We wanted it to look like a sort of 1970s retro vision of the future.”

Patrick says that the design of the camp was a bit of an evolution, from the first luxury camp (Whichaway) set up 12 years ago. “Back then we bought these fiberglass pods, looked at them and thought, hmm… we can do better. So, the next generation of pods were built by our own guys here in Cape Town. This is when we changed everything to fit exactly in the way we thought it should for Anarctica – perfectly moulded to have almost no wind profile. You can be inside this pod in a hurricane, and barely notice the wind outside. The way everything is tucked away is just perfect; it’s like in a space shuttle, where space is premium.”

Interestingly, Patrick’s crew manufacturing the pods at the time had never seen snow before. “After 12 years, they are now experts,” he laughs. “Our chief designer came with us in 2010 for the first time, and we built a camp for the Jordanian Royal family. The team are experts now on wind dynamics, snow accumulation, and temperature differentiations between the outside and the inside – the whole thing,” he says.

Indeed, with the Echo camp, White Desert has elevated Arctic exploration to a level never seen before, making the most of the out-of-this-world location. From stepping off a private jet landing at the temporary airstrip, guests will be escorted to a private lounge where a martini, shaken with 10,000-year-old ice, will be waiting.

“Actually, in terms of F&B experiences is where South Africa becomes a large part of what we offer. Cape Town is such a huge culinary destination with incredible, award-winning chefs. Everything is basically pre-prepared from locally sourced ingredients, and then sent to Antarctica. The wines from this region are fantastic too,” Patrick explains.

“We can’t compare with the Ritz, of course, but everything we do comes with an incredible story. We have this dessert that’s served in an ice bowl, for example, and once you pour the hot chocolate sauce in you have a time limit to eat it before the bowl starts to melt. Our guests have all travelled the world, they have been almost everywhere, and this is usually the last place they haven’t visited. And so, they want a story – more than just exquisite fine dining. But I can assure you, the food is fantastic!”

Yes, he admits, there are some luxuries guests will have to do without during their stay. “We don’t have bathtubs, but you can have a hot shower, and a sauna – things that are kind of appropriate to the environment. There are limitations. Water is scarce. And when you think that a single can of coke cost USD38.75 (THB 1,340) to get to Antarctica, it puts things into perspective. A barrel of fuel here costs 45 times more (than in Cape Town). At the furthest point when we fly to the South Pole, it’s even more. So, there are serious limitations in terms of what we can provide, but I certainly wouldn’t describe it as hardship. It’s definitely an experience with a lot of luxury involved,” Patrick assures.

Guests have access to all White Desert activities, which include fat biking, skiing, skidooing and 4×4 Arctic truck driving, as well as expertly guided hiking, ice-climbing and mountaineering treks. Antarctic interior highlights such as visiting Atka Bay to see the 28,000-strong Emperor Penguin colony, or a bucket-list journey to the South Pole, are also on offer.

For Patrick, the sight of the Emperor Penguin colony is particularly moving, every time. “Firstly, theirs is an incredible story of survival – if you think about what they have to endure to get through the winter. Then you see this literally perfect animal… the black of the feathers is jet black, the white is brilliant white, and there’s a touch of yellow. They are just the most beautiful animals. And being able to be there and see these tiny grey, fluffy, waddly chicks sitting on their parents’ feet… I swear, I have seen grown men just burst into tears at this sight. It is the most beautiful example of wildlife, comparable to the migration of the wildebeest in the Serengeti.

“Going to the South Pole is very special too because you are actually at the summit of Everest, a point where there is no more south, east, or west. The only direction is north. It’s a surreal place. The most beautiful, raw place is the ice tunnels just below the Whichaway camp. You wind your way through these 200-metre-long, iridescent-blue tunnels, and there’s a complete sense of calm amidst all this surreal beauty.”

It’s all very much worth the logistical challenges Patrick and his team of over 100 staff on the ground are faced with, considering there are only 24 guests in two different locations. “Logistically, it would put a space mission to shame, it’s that kind of level, with a mechanised infantry – from getting the Agulhas 2 ice breaker ship to come in every 10 days, building the runway for our three aircraft, to the 700km-trip to get fuel to the runway. Think about all the provisions for the camp… The back end of it all is fascinating, and it’s incredible what our staff do to make it all happen – 4,500km from the nearest place!”

At the end of the season – as with all White Desert’s camps – Echo is designed to be completely dismantled, leaving no trace on the Antarctic landscape. Since the company’s inception, it has recognised the importance of offsetting its carbon emissions and fully offsets its operations through a number of accredited renewable projects. With environmentally conscious principles at its core, White Desert was not only the first operator to build a luxury camp and to pioneer the use of private jet travel in Antarctica, but the company has also been carbon neutral since 2007.

“We build our camps without foundations, so we are not drilling into rock, or laying any concrete, while all waste is removed from Antarctica each year,” Patrick explains. “When you operate in a pristine wilderness like this, you’ve got to be very respectful, which is also why we only have a camp built for 12 people.”

The demographics of the guests attracted are quite varied, with White Desert’s camps having played host to the likes of royalty from Jordan and Saudi-Arabia; former astronauts Buzz Aldrin and colonel Terry Virts; Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; and British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls. “We also get a lot of CEOs of large corporations, and famous celebrities,” Patrick says. “With us they have the option to completely disconnect; in Antarctica there is no paparazzi, and they are not contactable. You can’t just sort of click your fingers and leave. That in itself, in this modern day and world, is quite a thing. So we tend to attract people looking for an extraordinary sense of discovery and complete disconnect from the outside world.”

On a final note, I wonder aloud just how cold it gets. “At the height of summer, it’s around -4/-5 degrees Centigrade with no humidity, so it’s quite dry. You can be walking around in just a jumper,” Patrick assures me. “But then, when we get to the higher plateaus, it’s -25 degrees Centigrade, and that’s bitterly cold. We provide our guests with special down clothing though, which makes it more bearable. Plus, they adapt quite quickly.”

He adds that there’s also no special fitness requirement. “You absolutely don’t need to be a marathon runner, and you don’t need to be a mountaineer either. The only requirements are just basic health and mobility. The rest we’ll teach you.”

Where do I sign up?