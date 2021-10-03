James Bond movies are full of action, Bond girls, and most of all, exotic locations – and the latest instalment, No Time To Die, is no exception! Check out the gorgeous locations the latest franchise has been shot at.

What comes to your mind when you think of a James Bond film? Secrets waiting to be revealed, Bond girls, nail-biting chases, advanced gadgets, martinis (shaken, not stirred) and last but not least, exotic locations where the 007 movies are filmed. The 25th instalment of the Bond franchise, No Time To Die, is no different.

Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch in pivotal roles, No Time To Die will be the last film Craig will be seen as the spy in Her Majesty’s secret service. Here’s a look at the trailer. The film has been shot at some gorgeous filming locations that are sure to make you start planning your next holiday. Check them out below:

Port Antonio, Jamaica

The official announcement of the film in 2019 took place at Ian Fleming’s (author of the James Bond novels) house GoldenEye in Jamaica. During the event, producer Barbara Broccoli explained that Fleming created the iconic fictional character in Jamaica, and it is James Bond’s “spiritual home”.

The Caribbean island nation also features in No Time To Die. A hawk-eye view of one of the earlier trailers will reveal a yacht heading towards a waterside cabin in Port Antonio, which is Bond’s retirement refuge.

Fans planning to visit Port Antonio can rent Fleming’s residence. The estate still has the furniture from the time the writer lived there. You can also stay in Frenchman’s Cove Resort. Rafting in the Rio Grande, witnessing the beauty of Rio Falls, Somerset Falls and Blue Lagoon, sunbathing at Winifred Beach, visiting Anglican Church; and enjoying the picturesque Navy Island are a few things you must do in Port Antonio.

Italy: Matera, Sapri, Gravina in Puglia

Italy dominates the trailer of No Time To Die, with a car chase sequence shot in Matera in southern Italy’s Basilicata. Another adrenaline-fuelled scene from the film, where 007 jumps off a two-tier Roman bridge, is shot in the Ponte dell’Acquedotto of Gravina in Puglia.

Sapri, a town in Salerno, also features in the film. James Bond and Dr Madeleine Swann can be spotted at a railway station, and viewers can identify Canale di Mezzanotte (Midnight Canale) and Spiaggia Dell’Arco Magno (Big Arch Beach) in No Time to Die. Those planning to visit Basilicata can stay at The Godfather trilogy director Francis Ford Coppola’s Hotel Palazzo Margherita. The luxury hotel’s proximity to Matera, Gravina in Puglia and Sapri makes it an ideal place to stay.

In Matera, visit Sassi di Matera (Stones of Matera), Casa Grotta di Vico Solitario (Cave House of Vico Solitario), Cripta del Peccato Originale (Crypt of the Original Sin), Church of Santa Maria de Idris and Cattedrale di Matera (Matera Cathedral).

Some must-visit places in Gravina in Puglia are Bosco Difesa Grande (Bosca Defense Great), Parco Naturalistico di Capotenda (Naturalistic Park of Capotenda), Sanctuary of Madonna of Grazia and Gravina Sotterranea (Underground Gravina).

Banchina delle Camarelle (Quay of the Camarelle), Chiesa dell’Immacolata (Church of the Immaculate Conception), Parrocchia San Giovanni Battista (Parish of San Giovanni Battista), and Resti di Villa Romana (Remains of the Roman Villa) are places in Sapri, Italy, you can visit.

Norway: Nittedal and The North Atlantic Road

Fans might have already identified Norway in the trailer, especially during a chase sequence between Lyutsifer Safin and probably a young Madeleine Swann on a frozen lake — Langvann, near Nittedal. Some scenes have also been shot on the Atlantic Ocean Road, including the one where a bunch of Range Rovers aggressively pursue Daniel Craig as he tries to escape in his Aston Martin.

According to a 2019 Guardian report, “countries have long competed for the chance to be one of Bond’s destinations, sometimes offering lucrative tax breaks to sweeten the deal. Norway paid NOK 47,000,000 (INR 40,24,54,420) to be included, and it’s likely that Italy, Jamaica, and the Faroe Islands, which act as key locations alongside London and Scotland, followed suit.”

Once in Nittedal, stay at the luxurious Grand Hotel, Oslo, and try skiing and snowboarding at the Varingskollen Alpine Center. Galleri Wurth is another place you could visit. Those planning to visit the Faroe Islands can book a stay at the Hilton Garden Inn. Explore Mykines Island, Slaettaratindur and Nolsoy Island. Try horseback riding around Torshavn and hiking on Mt. Villingardalsfjall.

London, England

With MI6 headquarters based in London, the English capital has played a prominent role in the Bond films so far, and the same holds true for No Time To Die. Apart from some scenes at Whitehall, the 007 film will take us into the abode of Q (played by Ben Whishaw) and will also feature a meeting between James Bond and M (portrayed by Ralph Fiennes) in front of the Hammersmith Bridge.

You can plan a stay at 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel London, Curio Collection by Hilton. The Tower of London, the London Eye, Kew Gardens, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London are some must-visit places.

Cairngorms, Scotland

Another beautiful place on the list of James Bond’s No Time To Die filming locations is the Cairngorms in Scotland. Bond fans and travel enthusiasts who wish to visit Scotland can book a stay at Hilton Coylumbridge. Visit the 17th-century Braemar Castle, the museums of Tomintoul and Glenlivet Discovery Centre, and the Lost Gallery in Glen Nochty, not too far from Strathdon.

