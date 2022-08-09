This Private Jet Tour is a Bucket List Trip for Food and Wine Lovers

TCS World Travel, a luxury tour operator and private jet expedition company, is back with an all-new lineup of global private jet trips for 2023. Though each itinerary looks spectacular, there’s one in particular that will pique the interest of food lovers everywhere.

For nearly three decades, the tour company has taken jetsetters to some of the coolest destinations on Earth. Next year appears to be no different, with stops on places ranging from Morocco to Japan, Oman to Peru, India to Togo, and so much more. Each of the nine itineraries for 2023 will take place via the company’s private luxury aircraft, like its Airbus A321, which will take travellers on a super-special, food-filled adventure known as “Wonders of the South Pacific.”

TCS World Travel arranges a 23-day long global private jet tour for food and wine lovers

The 23-day trip will take up to 52 guests to ten locations across Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, and more. Along the way, all meals are included, but there are some stand-out food and wine-centric excursions that are not to be missed.

This includes a Waipara Valley wine tour, a growing wine region located about an hour’s drive outside Christchurch, New Zealand. It’s a spot that’s becoming well-known for its Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, and Pinot Gris, making it a delicious place to sip and savour the good life.

In Australia, guests will have the chance to do more tastings in Barossa Valley, where they’ll visit the Hutton Vale winery, a family-owned estate and farm established in 1843. Here, TCS explains, guests will “learn about the area’s agricultural history before sitting down to lunch in this rustic setting. Afterwards, a short transfer brings you to Torbeck, a more modern winery to sample the wines straight from the barrels and enjoy a tasting of their premium wines.”

On this leg of the trip, guests can also choose to take part in a visit to Penfolds Magill Estate Winery to “enjoy a wine experience of grand proportions and expand your palette with celebrated wine and food at the spiritual birthplace of some of Australia’s most famous wine making stories, dating back to 1844,” TCS adds in the itinerary.

In Tasmania, guests on the trip will also get the extra special treat of visiting the Museum of Old and New Art for a private viewing and a dinner event among the precious pieces of art.

The trip also includes overnight stays in some of the best hotels on the planet, which come with their own delicious dining options, including stays at The Pacific Resort in the Cook Islands, where you can dine at the Barefoot Bar on locally caught fish, all the way to Mount Lofty House, a boutique hotel in Adelaide that’s home to Hardy’s Verandah Restaurant, an award-winning restaurant specialising in four- to seven-course tasting menus.

“The pent-up demand for travel is like nothing we have seen before. In 2023 we have added five departure dates alone for our Around the World itinerary and eight other unique journeys,” Shelley Cline, the president of TCS World Travel, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “Those who join us on these extraordinary trips will benefit not only from our team’s decades of experience leading private jet expeditions but also from our learnings during the successful operation of the weeks-long, multi-country jet expeditions that we have executed in the last few months.”

Ready to taste the world? The trip takes place between 29 October 2023 – 20 November 2023, and begins at US$149,950 (THB 5.3 million) per person. See the full TCS itinerary here.

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Photoholgic/Unsplash)

© 2021. TI Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved. Licensed from FoodandWine.com and published with permission of Affluent Media Group. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Food & Wine and the Food & Wine Logo are registered trademarks of Affluent Media Group. Used under License.