The Third Annual L’Étape Thailand by Tour de France Comes to Phang Nga this May

This May 2022, we’re calling all cyclists to the third annual ride of L’Étape Thailand by Tour de France Phang Nga 2022 in partnership with the Avani+ Khao Lak Resort.

The stunning scenery of southern Thailand is loved widely by all beach-lovers and sport athletes. The beautiful Andaman coast along Phang Nga and Phuket, in this case, also sets the scene for L’Étape Thailand by Tour de France for the third time. It is an event in which beautiful sceneries match up with rushing adrenaline.

In order to let avid cyclists focus completely on the cycling, Avani+ Khao Lak Resort presents the L’Étape Thailand 2022 VIP Edition, a package that accommodates participants on all aspects. This includes an accommodation in a Deluxe Room, daily buffet for two at Elements Restaurant, one VIP ticket of BIB Race Kit and VIP Jersey, a round-trip airport transfer, a one-way transfer to the event’s starting point, a breakfast box on the event date, an early check-in and late check-out, plus special discounts on additional nights and in-hotel services.

L’Etape Thailand is part of the Tour de France official amateur events, and is part of 15 races around the world. It is a way for cyclists to enjoy and experience the Tour de France feeling, and here in Thailand, do so with a beautiful backdrop to suit. The event will take place from 13-15 May 2022.

L’Étape Thailand 2022 VIP Edition package starts at THB9,800 net per room per night for two persons. Available for reservation until May 15 for staying during May 11-16, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 076 427 300 or the hotel’s website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Avani+ Khao Lak Resort]