Phuket Recovers as One of the Most Popular Destinations This Songkran 2022

By Chayanin Thaijongrak
07 Apr 2022
During the upcoming Songkran holiday, Phuket is expected to generate as much as 3.24 billion THB revenue from the tourism alone.

Always a tourist magnet, Southern Thailand’s gem is predicted to bring a generous 3.24 billion THB into the Thai economy. It is a significant sign that hints that the city is about to ascend to be the once smashing-hit tourists’ spot again after an unfortunate halt.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri has said that according to the data, 70% of the total number of hotel rooms in Phuket have already been booked by local and international tourists. The average rate for hotel room occupancy now tips at 44.46%, though Miss Nanthasiri expected it to reach 60% during the holiday since domestic travellers are likely to book their stay last-minute.

In numbers, as many as 188,245 Thai and foreign visitors are expected in Phuket during the 5-day holiday with the hotel reservations between April 13-15 higher than others. Some hotels in popular areas like Patong, Kamala, Surin, Kata and Karon even hit the rate of 80% room occupancy during the holiday period.

Phuket has always been famous for its beautiful beaches and elevated beachside stay. It also has a lot to offer when it comes to the finest culinary experience. As the Andaman’s precious pearl, Phuket comes even more alive during this Songkran festival.

