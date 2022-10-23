The 10 Best Golf Courses in Thailand

The key challenge (and arguably the most fun part) of a game of golf lies in the variations of the terrain. This explains why golf courses affect so greatly the experience of its players. Here are 10 of the best golf courses in Thailand for you to explore.

Grass quality, course variation, and the number of holes make up the key factors that can make or break the golfing experience. In order to maximise your next game, we’ve put together a list of the top golf courses around Thailand. Some in Bangkok, others located far outside, many prove worthy destinations to consider for a holiday or quick weekend trip, too.

[Hero image credit: Edwin Compton/Unsplash; featured image credit: Mk.s/Unsplash]

10 Best Golf Courses in Thailand

Although not all too large in size, the island of Samui still administers a luxury golf course called Santiburi Samui Country Club. Situated on the hilly northern coast of the island, the 18-hole venue offers a scenic route of diverse and challenging games for all levels of players, with the addition of spa services and and luxury resort accommodation.

Alpine is one of the finest golf clubs in Thailand, designed by world renowned architect, Ron M. Garl. The 7100-yard large flat land was built into a hilly championship golf course with par 72 in order to expose golfers to several distinct challenges while they’re on the grass. Apart from the premium green course, the clubhouse also provides spacious locker rooms, a sauna, jacuzzi, swimming pool, and fitness centre.

Translating to ‘attachment to the state of delightfulness,’ Nikanti is a golf club that revolves around the Buddhist concept of pure pleasure. Every corner of the greens emanate a sense of calmness, while also imposing interesting challenges on golfers in its Buddhist-inspired 6-6-6 layout. Three six-hole courses will enhance the flexibility of the game that enables experienced players to practice course management skills.

A 45-minute drive from Bangkok will lead you to the majestic land of Royal Bang Pa-In Golf Club. Designed by one of the world’s most famous golf course architects, Schmidt-Curley Inc., the 18-hole championship golf course only utilises Champion grass in the field, for it is known to provide a flat surface best for putting on the green like no other types of grass. The field also features a seven-metre elevation shift across the area, for extra challenge.

The former ridged landscape of this old tin mine was transformed into a challenging golf field known as Red Mountain Golf Course. Here, the mining pits were flooded to create lake hazards, leaving dramatic elevations as an extra challenge for avid golfers. The strategic par 72 course welcomes all experienced and leisure players. The best part, however, is the distant mountain view and blue Phuket sky that envelops the area.

This versatile destination has a series of activities for all members in the family. The 27-hole golf club is divided into North, East, and West, with a driving range and short game practice available, too. More than just a golf club, Black Mountain is also a resort, a water park, a wake park, and even features an international school. Needless to say, it is an ideal getaway for families.

Stonehill, Pathumthani

The newest luxury golf club in town, Stonehill, aspires to be more than just a golfing destination, but a lifestyle and sport community ini tself. While other facilities are on their way, golfers can now visit the neo-classic golf course designed by Kyle Phillips and Timothy Slattery. Intended to convey a sense of driving in a foreign country, Stonehill is spruced up with Italian limestones and other carefully selected trees by the Ratanavadi family themselves.

Having opened for over 50 years, Krungthep Kreetha is among the more well-known golf clubs in Bangkok. Given its metropolitan location, it is surprisingly delightful how serene it is here. With meticulously maintained greens, the place manages to be a favourite amongst both long-time players and newcomers.

Big names like Bill Clinton and Tiger Woods have famously played at Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket. The area is comprised of the Canyon Course and Lakes Course, both of which hosted the Johnnie Walker Classic in 1994. Players will be startled by the terrific natural surroundings, as Yoshikazu Kato, Japan’s golf course architect, has completely revamped the site from an abandoned tin mine canyon into an impressive and challenging golf course.

Voted as one of the top golf clubs in Asia, Thai Country Club was designed by Dennis Griffiths, the former president of the American Society of Golf Course Architects. As players get into the field, they’re faced with a stunning neo-classic design with a plethora of water, flora and fauna, to serve as both game challenges and beautiful views for the eyes. This award-winning venue also boasts a range of facilities that extend beyond a golf course, like a jacuzzi pool, a steam room, a sauna, and a grand helipad for a stylish arrival.