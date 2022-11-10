Whether for tourists or locals, these 5 luxury shopping malls in Bangkok are the ultimate in dining, shopping, and recreational destinations.

It is not an exaggeration to say that life in Bangkok revolves around the existence of shopping malls. With the all-year scorching hot weather and the all-too-occasional PM2.5, there are not many choices left but to stay inside. Therefore, Bangkok’s shopping malls are usually a complete, all-in-one destination for many activities, from shopping to dining and even exercising. A select few also offer a luxury experience unlike many others around the glove. Here are the top 5 luxury shopping malls in Bangkok.

Top 5 Luxury Shopping Malls in Bangkok

One of the largest landmarks in the centre of Bangkok, close to the financial district of Sathorn, and minutes away from several cultural attractions and five-star hotels, Siam Paragon is among the first choices that comes to mind when we speak of luxury shopping malls. The mall welcomes all kinds of visitors, whether you’re looking to shop for luxurious designer brands or local Thai designer brands, watch movies in the most immersive cinematic venue, or dine your way in and out from Thai to international delicacies.

Siam Paragon is located on Rama I Road. It opens daily from 10am-10pm. For more information, contact 02 610 8000.

Set out to be the most iconic, picturesque venue along the Chao Phraya River, ICONSIAM is a gigantic shopping destination that aims to highlight the importance of this majestic river to tourists and residents alike. Integrating three modes of transportation – land, rail, and water – the easily-accessible shopping mall is a global destination for luxury product shopping, international and local events, fine-cuisine dining (including Blue by Alain Ducasse), and even sightseeing by the water.

ICONSIAM is located on Charoen Nakhon Road. It opens daily from 10am-10pm. For more information, contact 02 495 7080.

This intimate shopping mall may not provide as many choices as its neighbouring giants, but it certainly boasts all the exclusive ones. Gaysorn Village has long been part of the famous Ratchaprasong area, one of the key markers of Bangkok’s most auspicious intersection. Nowadays, the luxury shopping mall boasts a unique selection of shops, restaurants, and even wellness destinations, including Panpuri Wellness, Riedel Restaurant & Wine Cellar, 1823 Tea Lounge by Ronnefeldt and Nabezo Premium.

Gaysorn Village is located on Phloenchit Road. It opens daily from 10am-8pm. For more information, contact 02 656 1149.

Situated on former British Embassy land, Central Embassy offers a refined shopping experience amid one-of-a-kind architecture. Curved lines, contemporary decor, and a dynamic facade characterise the building, including the Park Hyatt Bangkok that sits on the top 24 floors. Known as the top spot for luxury fashion, furniture, and jewellery shopping, Central Embassy also is the proud home of the Embassy Diplomat Screens, where the regular movie theatre experience is elevated, and just hits differently.

Central Embassy is located on Phloenchit Road. It opens daily from 10am-10pm. For more information, contact 02 119 7777.

There are facilities beyond imagination that reside inside EmQuartier. Located on bustling Sukhumvit, EmQuartier offers more than just luxury shopping, but rather a luxury lifestyle venue. Take a stroll along the sloping Helix Dining area and pick your favourite restaurants among the abundant choices, visit the modern rooftop and sky bars for a colourful cocktail in the evenings, or rest your eyes on the green flora and fauna in the Helix Garden. Separated into The Waterfall Quartier, The Helix Quartier, and The Glass Quartier, there are several enchanting activities to be explored in this fashionable wonderland.

EmQuartier is located on Sukhumvit Road. It opens daily from 10am-9pm. For more information, contact 02 269 1000.