The newly launched VistaJet-to-Wild travel campaigns will take you on memorable expeditions to the most picturesque corners of the world.

Memories from travelling are something that will stay close to your heart forever, especially if the destination is magical. From expeditions to Greenland, a marine journey for tribal encounters to the African safari, embark on a luxury private travel programme designed for VistaJet Members.

VistaJet-to-Wild is part of the Private World programme, whose VIP list comprises global business leaders, founders, dignitaries and royals. It offers Members access to the most luxurious accommodations and destinations across the world: the best suites, lavish estates, islands and yachts to provide the most extraordinary private experience. Discover some of the journeys offered by VistaJet-to-Wild below.

Programme: Remote Marine Discoveries and Rare Tribal Encounters

Partnering with Based On A True Story, sail to the most biodiverse waters on earth and archipelago of Raja Ampat and West Papua aboard a luxury phinisi. There, you will be able to discover some of the most enchanting marine species: giant manta rays, white-tip, blacktop and grey reef sharks and even snorkel in a secret lake with stingless jellyfish.

Here in these exotic waters, you will be able to kayak in the world’s largest mangrove forest and venture, accompanied by a leading anthropologist, to meet a rarely encountered tribe in the unmapped jungles of West Papua. Your journey will, of course, be captured by Emmy award-winning underwater filmmaker, photographer and marine conservationist Shawn Heinrichs, where you can choose to have them presented as a coffee-table book or your own documentary film.

Stay at a luxury phinisi of your choice, though recommended is the cinematic phinisi offered by Silolona.

Programme: Greenland Expedition Aboard Planet Nine





Satisfy your adventurous appetite by taking this expedition with VistaJet and EYOS Expeditions. Explore the untamed wilderness of Greenland to encounter remote wildlife and take in the panoramic scenery from the comfort of a superyacht.

Enjoy bespoke itinerary that caters to your personal preferences, where you can opt for adventurous activities such as heli-skiing, dog sledging or ice cave explorations. Alternatively, sit back and enjoy relaxing programmes including polar bear-spotting or pick up a new skill of wildlife photography. Recommended, however, is kayaking through the majestic glaciers and immersing yourself in the primordial landscape atop the icebergs.

Programme: Nature’s Wildlife Classroom

This course is one where adults and children alike would certainly enjoy. Head to South Africa and Zimbabwe for wildlife discovery. Rest your body and mind at the riverine retreat of Singita Sweni Lodge and Singita Pamushana Lodge in the heart of the Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve.

VistaJet Members will receive a complimentary Singita Mini Rangers’ Course,. The programme, which was specially curated for children, offers a daily line-up of adventures and challenges where they discover the magic of Africa’s wildlife. For adults, enjoy guided bush walks, yoga and meditation, along with private wine tasting and stargazing in the African nature. At both lodges, a wellness massage treatment for adults await, while children will also receive a unique wellness treatment designed just for young ones. Parents can rest-assured that the experiences will be tailored to meet the specific needs, ages and ability of each child.

For more information or to discover other programmes, visit VistaJet-to-Wild.

(All image: VistaJet)