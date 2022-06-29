7 Ingenious Ways to Fight Jet Lag in Bangkok

Crossing time zones can bring unpleasant symptoms to you at your destination. Luckily in Bangkok, there are lots of options to help you adapt to the new timing. Here are 7 things to do to resolve jet lag in Bangkok.

When we travel out of our usual time zones, the body’s circadian rhythm gets disrupted and requires some extra time to adapt to the new time zone. Although the symptoms usually go away after a few days, we’ve sussed out some great tips and tricks around Bangkok to help.

[Hero and featured image credit: Pascal Meier/Unsplash]

Get a Caffeine Kick at Nana Coffee Roasters

The most important thing when fighting jet lag is to try to sleep at night, and not during the day. If you start to feel sleepy with the sun shining bright outside, a shot of caffeine could come in handy. There’re a number of quality Thai coffee roasters out there for you to try, and one of them is Nana Coffee Roasters. The beloved cafe serves sophisticated coffee from various places, served in various ways: Drip, Aeropress, Cold Brew and Syphon. Even if you don’t normally drink coffee, their fun caffeine creations will definitely lure you into trying.

Nana Coffee Roasters has 3 branches: Bangna, Niche3, and Ari.

Run Laps around Lumpini Park

Exercising and getting yourself exposed to natural light and UV helps to slowly adjust the circadian rhythm. Bangkok’s lung, Lumpini Park, is the perfect place to get your running shoes out, for its vast area is suitable for exercising of any kind, and the green scenery is the most soothing place to rest your eyes on.

Lumpini Park is located on Wireless Road. Opens daily from 5am to 9pm.

Get an IV Infusion Therapy at Miskawaan Health Clinic

Miskawaan Health Clinic is among the leading international health clinics in Bangkok that focuses on treating the underlying causes of your sickness. Its IV infusion therapy is known to have profound effects on the immune system, which can help to boost energy, hydrate, and detoxify your body as a whole, too. Several IV therapies are available at Miskawaan Health Clinic, such as Vitamin C, Myer Cocktail, NAD and many more.

Miskawaan Health Clinic Bangkok is located on the 11th floor of Gaysorn Tower. Opens daily from 9am to 6pm.

Stretch It out with a Yoga Class at Sindhorn Wellness by Resense

In order to promote effective sleep, it’s essential to stretch and relax tense muscles after being cramped up on a long flight. Inside the comforts of the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Sindhorn Wellness by Resense provides an inclusive space for all health and wellness activities, including yoga classes. In the Yoga Centre, guests will learn to connect their movements with their breathing, and relax and strengthen their tired muscles at the same time. The classes welcome all beginners and experts, with trained instructors guiding you at all times.

Sindhorn Wellness by Resense is situated inside Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. Opens on weekdays during 6am-10pm and weekends during 8am-8pm.

Try the Herbal Tea at The Sukhothai Bangkok

If the smell of a herbal tea can never fail to calm your soul, you will be especially impressed by The Sukhothai Bangkok’s Saro Royal Lotus Tea. This green herbal tea is caffeine-free and light enough to be enjoyed any time of the day. Try taking a sip of warm tea with their light afternoon snacks and you’ll feel peaceful all at once.

The Sukhothai Bangkok’s signature tea is served at Lobby Salon. The afternoon tea is served on weekdays from 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Get a Massage at Auriga Wellness Bangkok

The ultimate way to release your physical and mental is through a relaxing massage. Recently nominated as the World’s Best New Hotel Spa, Auriga Wellness Bangkok offers a holistic program of oriental massages and treatments, ranging from Ayurvedic Bliss to Harmonised Qi. Several treatments are designed to target fatigued muscles, including Luk Pra Kob, a Thai herbal compress massage with Ayurvedic origin.

Auriga Wellness Bangkok is located inside Capella Bangkok. Opens daily from 6am-10pm.

Have an Early Dinner for a More Comfortable Night’s Sleep at Thien Duong

In order to accommodate your sleep at night, plan your dinner earlier than you normally would. This gives the body the time to fully digest food before bedtime, so sleep comes more naturally and comfortably at night. You can have a light meal with less meat or choose to do all plant-based to go easy on your stomach. This is offered at Thien Duong, a Vietnamese restaurant with some creative French twists.

Thien Duong is located inside Baan Dusit Thani. Opens during 11am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10pm.

