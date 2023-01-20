Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery speaks to us on many levels. It is centred around members of the elite, the invincible power of money, extravagant travel destinations, and a cameo appearance by Hugh Grant. If you want to feel even more connected to this 2022 mystery film, here are 7 places to live out your Glass Onion Fantasies in Thailand.

Having received positive reviews internet-wide, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is definitely a pleasurable film to watch. It is also undeniable that the architectural settings play an important role in shaping the storyline. Although we’re looking for no murder mystery, we started to wonder where we could enjoy ourselves amid similarly exquisite environments in hotels and restaurants around Thailand.

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix]

Where to Live out Your Glass Onion Fantasies in Thailand

With a dramatic entrance and unobstructed sea views, Samujana on Samui island greets its guests with spacious, expansive living just like the Glass Onion mansion. The massive resort on beautiful Samui offers over 23 different sizes and styles of pool villas, which are all suitable for a convivial house party, much like the guests enjoy in the movie.

Villa Alchemy reminds us of the Miles Bron’s villa on Glass Onion, especially in terms of size, design, and facilities. The gigantic, four-storey, 10-bedroom villa comes with a jacuzzi, indoor gym, infinity pools, fully-equipped American kitchen, huge balconies, and a spacious garage.

Although the legendary portrait of Mona Lisa is not displayed here, River City Bangkok is one of the art galleries with the most diverse art exhibitions in the city. The four-storey riverside centre doesn’t only feature art installations, but also hosts international film screenings, antique collections and more.

Built around a serene swimming pools that overlooks the turquoise sea, several of Amanpuri’s villas and pavilions radiate the same laid-back aura as the villa in the movie. As jaw-dropping as it is, the pool is not the only highlight in this exceptional resort, though. The outdoor lounging sala, dining terraces, daring water sports, five dining venues and the spa menus are all worth visiting for. Fun fact? The Glass Onion Greek villa is also an Aman property in real life.

The talk of the town even before its grand opening last year, Villa Frantzén is a beautiful Nordic restaurant that stands out for its dining spaces encased by glass windows. The Scandinavian-inspired venue, including the three private dining rooms and the bar zone, manage to blend comfort with luxury. Helmed by the Frantzén Group, the restaurant serves a six-course menu that represents modern Nordic flavours with a touch of Asian influences.

Clara is an Italian fine dining restaurant in the peaceful neighbourhood of Yen Akart, and features plenty of natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and a grandiose, double-ceiling interior. This elegant restaurant is certainly the place to throw Miles Bron-grade parties, for it serves exceptional course menus inspired by a journey through Italy. The dimmed lighting at night presents a mysterious ambience to the evening as well.

To end our journey in search of Thailand’s Glass Onion, if you’re really looking to the experience of immersing yourself into a dome-like, transparent building, the cylindrical Apple Central World brings you close enough. Simulating a tree canopy, the two-storey glass house is a versatile space for shopping Apple products, and joining forums and exhibitions. We have a feeling tech billionaire Miles Bron would be intrigued.