facebook

Where to Live Out Your ‘Glass Onion’ Fantasies in Thailand

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
20 Jan 2023
Where to Live Out Your ‘Glass Onion’ Fantasies in Thailand
Travel
Where to Live Out Your ‘Glass Onion’ Fantasies in Thailand

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery speaks to us on many levels. It is centred around members of the elite, the invincible power of money, extravagant travel destinations, and a cameo appearance by Hugh Grant. If you want to feel even more connected to this 2022 mystery film, here are 7 places to live out your Glass Onion Fantasies in Thailand.

Having received positive reviews internet-wide, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is definitely a pleasurable film to watch. It is also undeniable that the architectural settings play an important role in shaping the storyline. Although we’re looking for no murder mystery, we started to wonder where we could enjoy ourselves amid similarly exquisite environments in hotels and restaurants around Thailand.

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix]

Where to Live out Your Glass Onion Fantasies in Thailand

Samujana, Koh Samui

Image credit: Samujana Villas, Koh Samui

With a dramatic entrance and unobstructed sea views, Samujana on Samui island greets its guests with spacious, expansive living just like the Glass Onion mansion. The massive resort on beautiful Samui offers over 23 different sizes and styles of pool villas, which are all suitable for a convivial house party, much like the guests enjoy in the movie.

Villa Alchemy, Phuket

Image credit: Alchemy Phuket

Villa Alchemy reminds us of the Miles Bron’s villa on Glass Onion, especially in terms of size, design, and facilities. The gigantic, four-storey, 10-bedroom villa comes with a jacuzzi, indoor gym, infinity pools, fully-equipped American kitchen, huge balconies, and a spacious garage.

River City Bangkok

Image credit: River City Bangkok

Although the legendary portrait of Mona Lisa is not displayed here, River City Bangkok is one of the art galleries with the most diverse art exhibitions in the city. The four-storey riverside centre doesn’t only feature art installations, but also hosts international film screenings, antique collections and more.

Amanpuri

Image credit: Amanpuri

Built around a serene swimming pools that overlooks the turquoise sea, several of Amanpuri’s villas and pavilions radiate the same laid-back aura as the villa in the movie. As jaw-dropping as it is, the pool is not the only highlight in this exceptional resort, though. The outdoor lounging sala, dining terraces, daring water sports, five dining venues and the spa menus are all worth visiting for. Fun fact? The Glass Onion Greek villa is also an Aman property in real life.

Villa Frantzén

Image credit: Villa Frantzén

The talk of the town even before its grand opening last year, Villa Frantzén is a beautiful Nordic restaurant that stands out for its dining spaces encased by glass windows. The Scandinavian-inspired venue, including the three private dining rooms and the bar zone, manage to blend comfort with luxury. Helmed by the Frantzén Group, the restaurant serves a six-course menu that represents modern Nordic flavours with a touch of Asian influences.

Clara

Image credit: CLARA

Clara is an Italian fine dining restaurant in the peaceful neighbourhood of Yen Akart, and features plenty of natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and a grandiose, double-ceiling interior. This elegant restaurant is certainly the place to throw Miles Bron-grade parties, for it serves exceptional course menus inspired by a journey through Italy. The dimmed lighting at night presents a mysterious ambience to the evening as well.

Apple Central World

Image credit: Apple

To end our journey in search of Thailand’s Glass Onion, if you’re really looking to the experience of immersing yourself into a dome-like, transparent building, the cylindrical Apple Central World brings you close enough. Simulating a tree canopy, the two-storey glass house is a versatile space for shopping Apple products, and joining forums and exhibitions. We have a feeling tech billionaire Miles Bron would be intrigued.

Glass Onion Samujana phuket Villa Frantzen Clara Bangkok Amanpuri apple
Where to Live Out Your ‘Glass Onion’ Fantasies in Thailand

Paint Chayanin

Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.