Four Seasons Unveils New Private Jet Experiences Complete with Tempting Itineraries

Is there a more stylish way to travel the world than as part of one of Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences? From September 2022 onward, all itineraries will take place aboard a new, custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet that has been fully tailored to meet certain specifications set out by the renowned hotel brand.

With input from industry specialists and previous journey passengers, the Airbus 321neo-LR aircraft features a 48-seat interior and the widest and tallest cabin in its class. To take the experience to greater heights, onboard the aircraft is an experienced flight crew including a concierge, executive chef, and journey physician. Of course, one of the biggest pulls is that while visiting sought-after destinations on each itinerary, guests will stay at luxury accommodations selected by the Four Seasons team.

In a recent press statement, Christian Clerc, President of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, had this to say about the launch of their luxury experiences: “The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is a testament to our commitment to innovation and the creative pursuit of the extraordinary. We continue to re-imagine the conventional limits of travel to deliver exceptional luxury experiences that are unmatched. We invite travel enthusiasts to explore the world with us, enjoying Four Seasons genuine care, attention to detail, and passion for excellence that has defined our brand the world over.”

Although next year’s trips already have a substantial wait-list, reservations are now open for itineraries in 2024:

African Wonders 2024

An enriching, 13-day family friendly itinerary filled with majestic wildlife experiences, ancient historical treasures and awe-inspiring natural wonders in countries like Egypt, Rwanda, and Zambia.

Asia Unveiled 2024

Uncover seven timeless destinations across Asia on a 16-day adventure of a lifetime. Destinations include Tokyo, Hoi An, and Bhutan, where you will witness awe-inspiring world wonders, dynamic cities and idyllic islands.

Timeless Encounters 2024

Covering 24 days, this is the longest-running journey that will take you around the world to showcase stunning natural beauty, enduring cultural traditions, inspiring urban experiences in destinations like Sydney, Dubai, and London.

World of Adventures 2024

24 days through eight spectacular countries where you can experience rare, wild, and beautiful natural experiences, including stops in Bogota, the Seychelles and the Galápagos Islands.

Itineraries begin at $135,0000++ per adult and offer a wide-range of options for customisation.

Both in the air and the ground, the Four Seasons team aims to curate an all-encompassing experience for their guests, covering all the bases from itinerary planning to transfers, luggage services, and more, so that you can focus on the most important thing: making memories.

For more information, visit https://m.fourseasons.com/privatejet/journeys/