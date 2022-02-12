12 Exciting New Hotel Openings Around the World this 2022

Whilst some hotels are slowly re-opening their doors, these hotels are opening their doors for the first time. Here are 12 hotel openings in 2022 that we’re excited about.

Originally set to open its doors in 2021, the property is finally opening in May 2022. Aman New York brings serenity to the Big Apple by unveiling an urban sanctuary in the very heart of Manhattan. Internationally-acclaimed designer Jean-Michel Gathy pays homage to the history of The Crown Building while celebrating the brand’s philosophy of creating retreats beyond commonplace notions of luxury. The pristine hotel creates the ultimate luxury experience with its indoor swimming pool encircled by fire pits, ta hree-floor Aman Spa, outdoor terrace with cabanas, a jazz club, wine room, and a private members club exclusive to guests of the private Aman Residences. The hotel houses 83 hotel rooms, 22 of which are private Aman Residences. An escapade like no other, this New York City property fully imbues the spirit of Aman.

Opening date: May 2022

The Bangkok-based visionary architect and interior designer strikes again. For this soon-to-open project, the award-winning Bill Bensley upcycles abandoned train carriages into a railway-themed five-star resort. The landmark resort situated in a 100-acre site blessed with 50,000 trees looking over seven lakes is an inviting escape back to the glamorous age of train travel. The train-turned-hotel boasts 45 rooms and 16 suites, all of which are housed inside converted train carriages, with the 80-square-metre suites repurposed from salvaged train cars. Located within a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the design concept of the property is inspired by a fictional tale of a local train conductor. The InterContinental Khao Yai National Park adds to Bill Bensley’s idiosyncratic, sustainable, and individualistic collection.

Opening date: August 2022

The Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen adds to the existing repertoire of luxury hotels in the city of Shenzhen. The hotel occupies a total of 12 floors of the centrally-located UpperHills skyscraper. Spanning across floor 67 to floor 79, 178 rooms and suites with deluxe in-room facilities like walk-in closets and stunning vistas are accompanied by eight multi-national restaurants and bars serving Cantonese, Spanish, and Japanese cuisines. Between top-notch amenities, glorious views, and epicurean experiences, guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay.

Opening date: January 2022

Stunning sunsets, deserted islets, and white-sand beaches, this next property is more on the tropical side. Cocooned in the white sands of Long Beach in southwest Phu Quoc, the minimalistic all-villa and all-suite resort offers a romantic getaway for travellers. In terms of accommodation, the resort features four types of villas: Beach Pool, Sky Pool, Lagoon Pool, and Terrace Pool, ranging from one-bedroom villas to seven-bedroom villas, and two types of suites: Garden Pool and Ocean View. In addition to a selection of six culinary venues, guests can also indulge in private destination dining, spa retreats, meditation retreats, and more.

Opening date: Late 2022

Add this soon-to-open property to your list of must-visit wellness destinations. This February, Qatar welcomes the Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som. When you think luxury wellness, you think Chiva-Som. This pioneering destination coalesces traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine with a holistic health and well-being philosophy. The two-retreats-in-one beachfront resort offers two distinct yet interconnecting experiences: Zulal Serenity and Zulal Discovery. The former is dedicated to adults seeking an immersive health and lifestyle reset, whereas the latter invites families to embark on a wellness journey together.

Opening date: February 2022

We’re voyaging to Samos, Greece for this one. Dominated with earthy tones and concrete floors, the 128-room adults-only retreat draws inspiration from traditional Greek houses. Case Cook Samos fully imbues the Casa Cook trademark laidback luxury by offering panoramic views of the ocean, lush green surroundings, and more. Natural, unrefined tones flux into contemporary elements like a smooth terrazzo and minimal decor, creating a modern-luxe space whilst still paying homage to the country’s roots.

Opening date: May 2022

Indonesia welcomes yet another stunning retreat. Sustainably-constructed suites and villas, a solar panel park, an on-site farm — Cap Karoso beautifully suffuses a green-fingered ethos. The eco-focused launchpad invites travellers to soak in the nature, the culture, and the beauty of the Indonesian island that is Sumba. In addition to 47 rooms and 20 beachfront villas, guests can expect a beach club, a spa, an open-air cinema, unspoiled nature, and lots more. At Cap Karoso, age-old craft meets contemporary art to visually narrate the story of the island.

Opening date: Summer 2022

Sommerro reimagines a 1930s landmark into a luxury Nordic property. Tucked away in one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods, this dynamic home away from home exudes a Victorian charm with its 19th-century architecture and decadent rooms boasting rich interiors and plush furniture. In addition to the 232 rooms and suites, 4 restaurants, 2 bars, and wellness space, the restored heritage property also houses Oslo’s very-first rooftop pool along with rehabilitated art deco baths and sauna.

Opening date: September 2022

Six Senses adds Six Senses Rome to its urban collection in 2022. An alluring palazzo situated in the centre of ancient Rome, the property is home to 95 rooms and suites, the Six Senses Spa, an outdoor courtyard garden, a rooftop terrace, an Alchemy Bar, and an Earth Lab. This oasis places an emphasis on wellness and sustainable living. Following the Balearic newcomer Six Senses Ibiza, the hotel operator is set to open five more properties this 2022, Six Senses Rome being a favourite among the list.

Opening date: September 2022

Next we have another restored heritage property, and London’s first Raffles hotel is here to impress. First, a headquarter for Winston Churchill during the Second World War, then a filming location for several James Bond movies, and now a highly-anticipated luxury hotel — this building is a true London landmark, to say the very least. Raffles is transforming the Old War Office into an opulent, sophisticated place of residence. The property will house 11 restaurants and bars, all of which will be situated across the hotel and the residences. A history-rich building with stunning interiors located in one of the biggest cities in the world, we’re bracing ourselves for a behemoth opening.

Opening date: Late 2022

From a historic hotel to a private peninsula, we’re traversing to Latin America for this one. In addition to over a hundred rooms, this soon-to-open tropical sanctuary is also home to cliffside suites equipped with private swimming pools and stunning private residences. As for amenities, expect three pool areas, a golf course, tennis facilities, a boat dock, four restaurants and bars, and more. The Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is where the verdant jungle meets the Pacific Ocean, so unparalleled views are promised.

Opening date: Early 2022

We’re staying in the vicinity of South America for this pioneering property; a property we’re very, very excited about. Nestled between the historical city that is Cusco and the ancient Inca citadel that is Machu Picchu, this hotel is perfect for a unique, intimate, and exclusive getaway. The gorgeous, geodesic dome hotel is only accessible via a private road and is home to only six rooms. The property invites travellers to experience an intimate connection with the sacred land and native traditions. StarDome Peru is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated hotel openings for 2022.

Opening date: February 2022

