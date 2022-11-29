14 Festive Trip Ideas Around Asia This Winter Season

Christmas is almost here and we are as excited as you are. If you’re thinking of taking your festive celebration to the next level, here are 18 luxury trip ideas in Asia this winter season.

While Christmas time in Europe boasts a great deal of winter wonderland ambience, Christmas in Asia is also a time for indulgences. Immerse yourself in a culturally-rich and deeply rejuvenating trip in these Asian countries and celebrate the winter time without the terrifying temperatures.

Festive Trips to Take in Asia This Winter Season

Eat, Drink, and Create a Gingerbread House at the Address Beach Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Connecting together sky and the sea, The Address Beach Resort, Dubai is an exotic place to celebrate your Christmas in sunshine with a range of dining programs. Whether you prefer sweets or savouries, The Restaurant and The Lounge cover it all, from a festive themed afternoon tea, to festive Christmas brunch, to an edible gingerbread house workshop. On the New Year’s Eve night, take your darling to the dazzling Great Gatsby soirée at Li’ Brasil, or the jazzy outdoor dinner at The Beach Grill.

Immerse yourself in a Culture Trip at The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, Japan

Located in the noble neighbourhood on the Kamo River banks, The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto inherits its charming local legacy, exhibited through traditional Japanese design. The luxury hotel offers a perfect hideout for those looking to immerse in the local ways of life, whether they’re encouraged to visit Zuiho-in Temple for a peaceful meditation and tea ritual course with the priests, or take a stroll in the magical Arashiyama bamboo forest. As the Japanese wellness tradition is quite strong, The Ritz-Carlton Spa here is praised to be like nowhere else.

Reconnect with Nature at Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Japan

The Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve changes with the seasons, and your winter experience here will be the time to reconnect with the white alpine solitude. With the snow-covered mountainous terrain surrounding the resort, it’s undeniably the perfect place for skiing and snowboarding. Then, complete your long day with a dip in the hot springs.

Get the Best of Both White and Green Views at the JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, India

The JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa is nestled by the Mussoorie valley on the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan ranges, where exquisite trails, towering oaks, and evergreen views are all present. Every winter, the renowned Himalayan mountain is covered in snow, so pack your essentials and go on a short trekking trip towards the snowy mountaintops while enjoying the lush greenery along the way. If that sounds too demanding, pause for a picnic by the river and book a session at Cedar Spa by L’Occitane.

Enjoy the Unique Winter Activities and Comfort Meals at Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Minamifurano, Japan

In this warm, cosy setting, guests will have their best time enjoying a range of outdoor entertainment like snowshoeing, dog sledding, and backcountry trekking. Once you’re inside, prepare to be amazed by authentic local dishes from the hotel’s experienced chefs, such as Hokkaido curry made with venison and warm buttered potatoes.

Revel in a Balinese Stay and Delicacies at Raffles Bali, Indonesia

Heritage Balinese design is exhibited beautifully in all of the private villas at the Raffles Bali. The all-villa resort is offering an inclusive package that invites guests into the spacious Ocean Pool Villa with panoramic views of Jimbaran Bay. On Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, take to the hotel’s restaurants and taste the six-course dinner with the sound of the ocean waves as your backdrop.

Engage in the Seven-Day Cultural Dining at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana, Bali, Indonesia

This luxurious resort keeps their guests busy for the whole week with a program of sumptuous dining experiences and Balinese performances. Starting off with a four-course Christmas Eve dinner, guests will woo at the Kecak Dance and Royal Balinese Dinner, the torch-lit Ramayana scene performance, a three-course Royal Balinese meal, a Balinese street food-making class, and many more to follow.

Feast amid a Nutcracker Wonderland at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Vietnam

Your winter trips don’t have to stray too far from home, for a short flight to Hanoi can already transport you into another world. Located in the capital of Vietnam, the Sofitel Legend Metropol Hanoi is being transformed into a Nutcracker Wonderland with over 500,000 glistening lights on the 15-metre Christmas tree. A long line of Christmas and New Year dining events are programmed across several of its restaurants as well. For instance, a seven-course French dinner, a European and New World six-course dinner, brunch on New Year’s Day, and more.

Have a Merry Jolly Christmas at The Anam Cam Ranh, Vietnam

You will find every Christmas activity you can think of at The Anam Cam Ranh. The dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicks off the season with several feasts and performances to follow. While the choir performance is accompanied by mulled wine, fruit punch, hot chocolate and cookies, the French five- and seven-course dinners will be served at The Colonial restaurant. Head outdoors for festive movies night, or vibe through the evening cocktail parties on the lawn.

Taste the Delicate French and Japanese Cuisines at Palace Hotel Tokyo, Japan

Situated in the capital city of Tokyo, Palace Hotel Tokyo is determined to bring the best delicacies to the city. That includes Esterre, a French fine-dining restaurant that serves beautifully cooked lobsters, scallops, and more. Otherwise, delight in the Japanese steaks at Grand Kitchen and Teppanyaki GO. For desserts, take the Sweets & Deli’s Christmas cakes to-go and enjoy them in your luxurious suite.

Savour in International Delicacies at The Hari Hong Kong

The Hari is a stylish retreat famous for its well-rounded restaurants that serve second-to-none Japanese, Italian, and International delicacies. Starting with the Christmas and New Year’s brunch at Lucciola Restaurant & Bar, guests can choose between the Lobster Chitarra Pasta, Beef Tagliata, and Sea Bass all’Acqua Pazza for main course and enjoy the rest semi-buffet style. Otherwise, go Japanese with the brunch and the Zoku experience tasting menu at Zoku. Some exceptional menus to look forward to are Lobster Soba, Grilled A5 Miyazaki Wagyu, Katsu Sando, Zosui Kumamoto rice with lobster and coriander oil, and many more.

Reshape Your Holiday Indulgences with the Vegan Feast at The Farm at San Benito, Manila, Philippines

Resting on 48 hectares of green jungle, The Farm at San Benito is an eco-luxury holistic medical wellness resort that prioritises physical as well as mental health. The resort has enlisted treatments overseen by competent doctors, nutritionists, therapists, food chefs, and fitness coaches. With a unique attempt to redefine how we indulge during the holiday season, farm-to-table, vegan feasts are served here. Gastronomic and holistic, the Vegan Festive Feast highlights Rosemary Polenta Chips, Baked Butternut with Broccoli and French Beans, and some Poached Pears with Frozen Pistachio Cacao Cream and Watermelon Granita for dessert.

Have an Intimate Winter Time Gathering at Four Seasons Hotel at Marunouchi, Tokyo, Japan

The warm, elegant rooms of the Four Seasons Hotel at Marunouchi will be the perfect hideaway after your long day in Tokyo, as festive feasts at Maison Marunouchi and SÉZANNE await you here. Have an elegant French-inspired Christmas Bistro lunch or dinner with iconic specialties like Truffle Ravioli, Pigeon Pithivier, and Bûche de Noël

Dine Extravagantly at The Reverie Saigon, Vietnam

As one of the most extravagant hotels in Saigon, its dining venues stand out the most. Visit Café Cardinal for an extensive French dinner and brunch, or opt for The Royal Pavilion if you crave the comfort of Cantonese plates. On the other hand, the eight-course degustation menu at Da Vittorio Saigon combines the best of Italian fine-dining techniques into a stunning selection of menus, waiting for you to enjoy.

