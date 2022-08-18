4 Weekend Trip Ideas Around Southeast Asia for August

With the long-awaited reopening of several of our neighbouring countries, we can’t wait to spend our weekends away at these hideaways. Here are 4 destinations in Southeast Asia to bookmark for the most rewarding weekend trips abroad this August 2022.

From the sea to the mountains, there are answers to all your getaway desires nearby. Whether it’s a city or beach escape, this month’s weekend trip ideas will take you to some of the best luxury hotels on the hilltops, the bustling streets, and by the sandy beaches.

[Hero and featured image credit: Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh]

Situated inside a mixed-use building in Ho Chi Minh City’s economic district, The Reverie Saigon showcases the elegance of Asian settings in beautiful contrast with Italian-style furnishing. With Da Vittorio, an Italian fine dining restaurant prompted with eight accumulated Michelin stars, there is now yet another reason why it’s worth a visit. Wander through the hotel’s far-reaching spa and stop by at the two-storey restaurant for the signature Vittorio Style Paccheri Pasta. You won’t regret it.

book now

The most luxurious resort on Boracay island, the Shangri-La Boracay Resort & Spa is a splendid showcase of the mighty sea, sand, and sun. The island is popular for its pristine beaches, hilly landscapes, and abundant marine life, and the Shangri-La is ready to accommodate guests with the best facilities available. Go kayaking, deep-sea diving, or swim laps in the pool and recharge in one of its 219 rooms, suites, and villas. With the familiar design of Shangri-La, these accommodations perching on the cliff offer a picturesque island views.

book now

The Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh is the newest five-star hotel in town which is boosted with every perk you can think of: convenient location in the capital, eye-pleasing decor, lavish amenities, various dining experiences, and the most recent addition of an underground bar. Designed by one of Thailand’s leading interior firms, Metropole Underground is a French-inspired bar with compelling gourmet bites, great drinks, and live beats from the bands and the DJs. Altogether, the hotel’s charming atmosphere and elevated dining venues makes it one of the hottest spots in town right now.

book now

The Kota Kinabalu Marriott Hotel sits on the edge of the water, with views of the South China Sea and lush mountains far ahead. Located between both coral islands and Sabah’s charming local life within close distance, the property is a quiet and relaxed accommodation for all kinds of explorers. The town’s lively rooftop bar, Stylo, is also a major showcase of the South China Sea view that guests can absorb in while sipping on intriguing cocktails.

book now