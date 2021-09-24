These five hotels in Bangkok are offering luxury staycation package deals that make the perfect escape this season.

Although there is truly no place like home, we could all do with a little escape. Whether you’re a staycation aficionado who has been seeking out the best staycation package deals, or you’re just looking for an inner-city getaway, here are the best staycation deals in Bangkok for September to November 2021.

Capella Bangkok

A holiday destination within itself, this riverfront enclave with an elegant design ethos makes the ultimate staycation location. With their outdoor jacuzzi plunge pool and their Michelin-starred dining menu, tranquility is guaranteed with Capella Bangkok’s staycation deal, featuring impressive daily credits ranging from THB 8800 to THB 132,000 per night.

The booking period for Capella’s staycation deal is until September 30, 2021, and the bookings are valid until October 31, 2021. For more information, visit Capella Bangkok’s website.

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

The Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel fully celebrates the ‘staycation spirit’ by offering various staycation packages. Whether you’re a couple who wants to try the ‘Summer Dreaming Romantic Staycation,’ or a nature-lover who wishes to opt for the ‘Staycation on the Greens,’ there’s a little something for every vacationer here.

The booking period and staying period for Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel’s staycation deal is valid until October 31, 2021. For more information, visit Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel’s website.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Head to this iconic riverside hotel for a glamorous staycation by the Chao Phraya river. The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s ‘Experience the Legend’ staycation package is unmissable. Inclusive of personal butler service and a riverside breakfast, a Thai or aromatherapy massage for two people is also included, depending on room type.

The booking period and staying period for Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s staycation deal is valid until November 30, 2021. For more information, visit Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s website.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

The Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok celebrates its one-year anniversary with an exclusive staycation offer, wherein guests get to stay at the hotel for two nights for the rate of one. They’re calling it ‘Stay 2, Pay 1.’ Other benefits include 50% discount on selected food and beverage, Sindhorn Wellness treatments, a complimentary minibar, and Executive Club benefits for guests staying in the Executive or Two-Bedroom Residence Suites.

The booking period for Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok’s staycation deal is until October 31, 2021, and the bookings are valid from October 1- 31, 2021. For more information, visit Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok’s website.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Looking to stay a little longer? The ‘Omotenashi Delight – Book 1 Night, Stay 3 Nights’ package by The Okura Prestige Bangkok is inclusive of two complimentary nights for guests that book a one-night stay at the hotel. Aside from the two consecutive complimentary nights, the staycation package also includes special food and beverage discounts at the Up & Above Restaurant and Bar.

The booking period and staying period for The Okura Prestige Bangkok’s staycation deal is valid until September 30, 2021. For more information, visit The Okura Prestige Bangkok’s website.