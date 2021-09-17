Hot New Hotel Openings in Thailand

Despite the tourism numbers being a fraction of what we’re used to here in Thailand, the engines of progress continue to push forward and new hotels have continued to pop up all over the Kingdom. In fact, there’s even more to due to launch by the end of the calendar year, including the The Standard Hua Hin, the Kimpton Koh Samui, The Meliá Chiang Mai, and the InterContinental Khao Yai National Park. In the meantime, here are five fabulous new additions to the holiday horizon that have already opened for business.

Hero Image: Hyatt Regency Koh Samui

Stunning ocean views at V Villas Phuket – MGallery

V VILLAS PHUKET – MGALLERY

There’s nothing like slipping away to the beach for a rejuvenating getaway, which is why it’s welcome news indeed that V Villas Phuket – MGallery has now opened its doors. This gorgeous boutique resort, nestled in the hilltops 39 metres above the pristine Ao Yon Bay, provides the perfect fix for travellers seeking an enriching escape into unparalleled privacy and bespoke indulgence. In all there are 19 pool villa accommodations to choose from, offered in one-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Here, guests can luxuriate in round-the-clock butler service, a private infinity pool, and en suites with twin spa baths. And if you wish to take your pampering one step further, book a bespoke treatment at the wellness spa.





V Villas Phuket – MGallery

For gastronomic excellence and breathtaking ocean views, Yon|Ocean House offers three distinct dining spaces, serving Thai coastal cuisine and European-inspired dishes, with an extensive list of wines from around the world. Finally, soaring 55 meters above sea level, AKOYA|Star Lounge is a stunning sunset drink spot, offering gorgeous 360-degree ocean and night sky views.

Pet friendly beachfront villa at the new Hyatt Regency Koh Samui

HYATT REGENCY KOH SAMUI

The recent opening of the delightful new Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, which is located on an eight acre, scenic stretch of private coastline in the northeastern corner of the island, has definitely breathed new life into Samui’s tourism scene. The resort’s accommodations consist of 140 beautifully appointed guestrooms, which includes 24 spacious suites and villas, seven of which are gorgeously appointed beachfront villas with floor-to-ceiling windows, deep-soak bathtubs, luxuriant king-size beds, and delightful private plunge pools (pets allowed as well). The main recreational facilities at this family-friendly getaway are the multiple freeform swimming pools that cascade in tiers down to the shoreline, but there’s also a tranquil two-story spa sanctuary, with five treatment rooms, for more grown up relaxation.





Hyatt Regency Koh Samui

Overall the property exhibits a very design-forward concept, and one particularly unique visual aspect is the Gallery of Eight, a collection of eight sites dotted around the property specially created for their photogenic backdrop potential. Add to all that four top-notch onsite restaurants and bars, a grand ballroom, and close proximity to the island’s airport, and you’ve got reason enough to start planning a visit.

Relaxing poolside at the SAii Laguna Phuket

TWO NEW SAII RESORTS

S Hotels & Resorts, the global hospitality company under Singha Estate PCL, is celebrating the successful launch of not just one, but two SAii Resorts in Thailand – the SAii Laguna Phuket and SAii Phi Phi Island Village. The Phuket property is located on Bangtao Beach, in the heart of Laguna, making it a great sun, sand, and sea getaway destination. There are many different spacious room and suite style to choose from, with terraces, balconies, and ocean or lagoon views.





SAii Phi Phi Island Village delivers a breathtaking tropical getaway

However, for those looking to get even further off the beaten track, the new Phi Phi property is a back-to-nature luxury retreat that boasts an 800-metre stretch of secluded beachfront nestled in verdant jungle surroundings. The resort’s most premium and spacious accommodations are the magnificent one- and two-bedroom Oceanview Hillside Pool Villas, which are perfect for those looking to linger longer in unparalleled style.

Riverview luxury pool villas at the SALA Bang Pa-In

SALA BANG PA-IN

Earlier this year SALA Hospitality Group opened a stylish new riverside boutique retreat in Bang Pa-In (one of the 16 districts of Ayutthaya province), which is appropriately named the SALA Bang Pa-In. Guests are invited to leave the heat of the city behind and unwind in a world of contemporary design and classical Thai heritage, just 60km north of Bangkok. Situated on an island in the Chao Phraya River, the resort consists of 24 deluxe rooms and villas, offering river or pool views as well as modern minimalist design, spa-inspired bathrooms, and cutting-edge tech. All 10 of the villas – including the three-bedroom signature ‘Villa 1’ – open out onto expansive waterfront terraces with daybeds and private pools overlooking the rippling waters.





SALA Bang Pa-In

During their stay, guests can uncover this legendary waterway’s rich backstory with complimentary daily boat services from the resort to nearby Bang Pa-in Palace. For more immersive explorations, private sightseeing tours and sunset cocktail cruises can be easily arranged. Back at the hotel, gourmet travellers can take a cooking class or cocktail lesson on the alfresco lawn, while kids will be entertained with art classes at the Rain Tree Deck. And when it comes to dining, delicious Thai and international cuisine is available at the on-site restaurant, while blissful floating breakfasts are available in the privacy of your own pool villa.

