5 Hotels Accepting Cryptocurrency as a Payment Method

In 2021, cryptocurrency is all the rage. These five luxury hotels around the world (and in Thailand) now accept it as a method of payment.

The crypto world is ever-evolving and continues to grow. With cryptocurrency becoming a more prevalent form of payment each day, hotels all around the world have started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment. Prior to hotels jumping on the bandwagon, online travel sites and e-commerce companies already began accepting cryptocurrencies. Among numerous other benefits, cryptocurrency payments tend to be less costly than credit card payments for international travellers.

Here is a list of five hotels and hotel groups around the world that now accept cryptocurrencies as payment.

Sri Panwa Phuket

As of 15 September 2021, Sri Panwa Phuket accepts cryptocurrency as a form of payment. The award-winning resort and private residences recognise and accept these crypto coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC. Guests can now book their stay at this property using cryptocurrency. This also applies to their other properties: Baba Beach Club Hua Hin and Baba Beach Club Natai.

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts

Recognised as the first international hotel group in the world to accept cryptocurrency for hotel bookings, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts partnered with leading London-based global crypto-payment gateway Coindirect to make this possible. Since July 2021, customers can now pay with 42 virtual currencies upon booking a stay at any of their properties.

S Hotels & Resorts

Thai-inspired hospitality brand S Hotels & Resorts steps into the future by collaborating with trading platform FTX, allowing guests to pay for stays using virtual currencies. From 1 October 2021, their Maldives properties SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will be the first in the archipelagic state to accept cryptocurrencies.

The Chedi Andermatt

Heading to Europe this winter? This five-star luxury property located in the Swiss Alps now accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum as a form of payment. The Chedi Andermatt has partnered up with Swiss crypto service provider Bitcoin Suisse and payment-service provider Worldline. Payments via cryptocurrency will immediately be converted into Swiss francs upon confirmation.

The Kessler Collection

The first U.S. luxury hotel group to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and the first in the world to team up with BitPay enables cryptocurrency payment for their guests. All of the collection’s eight hotels accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and four stablecoins among several others.

