5 Bangkok Hotels That Boast an Interesting History

These heritage hotels in Bangkok have stories to tell, for their magical age-old ambience didn’t just build up overnight. These are Bangkok’s most beautiful hotels that inherit unparalleled traditional Thai charms, and a deep sense of history.

Even though Bangkok metropolitan is all about fancy skyscrapers and buzzing new happenings, there are still a number of magical and historical places that capture classic Thai architecture and ornamentations within their rooms, suites and villas. Plan your next staycation or afternoon tea at one of these heritage hotels in Bangkok for a real sense of place and story.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok]

As is widely known, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Bangkok is a pioneer in several aspects. It was the first luxury hotel, the first to open on the river banks, and the first to own a jazz bar and a spa in Bangkok. Initially serving as a rest house for foreign visitors during the Siam times in 1876, the Mandarin Oriental has stood to welcome many celebrities and respected politicians such as Jim Thompson, Graham Greene, Audrey Hepburn, the Prince of Wales, the Queen of Sweden and many, many more. Nowadays, guests can bask in the historical and oriental atmosphere in its renovated 331 rooms and renowned dining venues.

book now

The Siam Hotel’s location sets itself apart from many other giant chain hotels. Located inside the Dusit old palace district, the hotel emanates a mystifying old-world charm through every square metre of the black-and-white decorations, whether it’s the diamond-shaped mirrors, old collectibles from the Sukosol family, the library of rare books, and more. With mesmerising 39 rooms, suites and pool villas, guests are guaranteed with the privacy and peace they could hardly find elsewhere in this big city.

book now

The Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok sits on the convergent spot where traditional Thai architecture, spiritual beliefs, and modern world hustles meet. Situated in the city centre with skytrains floating past its corners, the hotel is in a super convenient spot to connect to public transportations and large shopping malls. On the other hand, however, the beautiful contemporary-yet-traditional Thai interior elements always manage to impress incomers. Another unmistakable spot is the Erawan Shrine, the city’s spiritual support, that is located right beside the hotel. A very special and auspicious area.

book now

137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts originated in Chiang Mai in the late 1800s from a building that was part of the Borneo company headquarters. The deserted wooden house with 137 pillars supporting it received some major polishing and proceeded to become one of the best resorts in Southeast Asia, and eventually expanded its original legacy to 137 Pillars Suites & Residences in Bangkok. The elegant spot is suitable for tourists looking to explore the more contemporary side of Thai art, rooted in a deep history.

book now

Named after the ancient kingdom, The Sukhothai Bangkok exudes a traditional Thai ambience in the spacious areas surrounded by gardens and lotus ponds. Guests will be amazed by the thoughtful, immaculate details, including the polished teak, aged stonework, soft silk, pagodas, chedis, and a lot more. Although an oasis of traditional culture, The Sukhothai Bangkok also offers many mouthwatering international delicacies, like the Italian delicacies at La Scala, the afternoon tea at Salon, and the renowned Sunday brunch at Colonnade.

book now