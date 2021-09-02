5 Private Villas in Khao Yai for a Socially-Distanced Getaway

Escape to these luxury private villas located in Khao Yai while maintaining social distancing.

Thailand is home to a plethora of exquisite villas with breathtaking views. Although there is no place like home, it’s safe to say that we could all do with a little getaway. Staring at the same walls all day can get a little dreary. The solution to this? Get out of the city – in a safe way – if you can.

If you’re not one for the beaches, Khao Yai may be your perfect nature lover’s escape. Here is a list of luxury resorts for you to consider for your next getaway. These private villas situated in Khao Yai ensure social distancing from other guests, and take protective measures to ensure your safety during this time.

Te Mata Glamping

Te Mata offers the optimal glamping experience. If you’re someone that has a sense of adventure but also cherishes luxe comforts, Te Mata Glamping is the ultimate getaway spot for you. They’ve got an array of glamping villas for you to choose from: Te Mata Eden Onsen, Te Mata Royale, Te Mata 360°, Te Mata Eden Pool, and Te Mata Lakeside. All offer ample space to accommodate for larger groups, and also provide a range of fun activities to try while you’re there, from paddle boards to private barbecues.

For more information, visit Te Mata Glamping’s website.

Muthi Maya

Kirimaya’s forest pool villa resort Muthi Maya is the place to be for a tranquil getaway. Located in the forest and surrounded by Khao Yai’s picturesque panorama views, the Muthi Maya Forest Pool Villa offers a great escape from city life. Amenities for residents of the 164sqm villas here include a private pool, a jacuzzi, and access to the Kirimaya golf course.

For more information, visit Muthi Maya’s website.

Roukh Kiri Khao Yai

The recently-opened Roukh Kiri is a place where luxury is defined by simplicity and nature escapism. It is nestled along the Khao Yai National Park, and fully embraces Khao Yai’s breathtaking landscapes. As part of the resort, Roukh Kiri offers two types of barn-inspired hilltop villas: the Pool Villa and the Mountain View Villa. Definitely be sure to order room service and try the fresh farm-to-table cuisine here, as the ingredients all come from the resort’s very own organic garden.

For more information, visit Roukh Kiri’s website.

Sala Khao Yai

For those who prefer smaller boutique stays, Sala Khao Yai is a fine option. Whilst they also have regular suites, their private villa options include the Sala Pool Villa and the One Bedroom Pool Villa Suite. Both villas come with a private pool, daybeds for lounging, and an outdoor swing.

For more information, visit Sala Khao Yai’s website.

Gliding Villa

For those who do not wish to stay in a resort with other people, Gliding Villa ensures absolute privacy. It consists of two private villas, East and West, each of which can be rented individually. With sweeping views of Khao Yai National Park, the architecturally-impressive villas are perfect for those who prefer a contemporary design. Ideal for groups and large families, each villa is around 450sqm in size and sits on 1000sqm of land.