8 Luxury Ski Destinations to Visit in Europe this December

This December 2021, travel to these beautiful ski destinations in Europe.

Other than unparalleled historical architecture, famous landmarks, and fascinating history, Europe is also revered for its stunning ski destinations. Now that December, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in Europe, is almost upon us, it is time to start planning for the upcoming winter holidays. Here, we’ve compiled a list of eight beautiful, luxury ski destinations to visit in Europe this December 2021.

Ultima Gstaad, Switzerland

When you think ski, you think Switzerland, and when you think Switzerland, you think Gstaad. A renowned luxury ski destination in Europe, the upscale ski resort is a beautiful location to spend your winter holiday. More specifically, spend it at the Ultima Gstaad. The boutique hotel boasts three wooden chalets of 11 suites, 6 private residences, a dining outlet, two bars, a Swiss clinic, and a spa. The design ethos is Swiss architecture entwined with modern comforts. This translates into steam fireplaces, lavish bathrooms, and balconies that view the Swiss Alps.

For more information, visit Ultima Gstaad’s website.

The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland

This five-star luxury property is a unique liaison of Alpine chic and Asian expression. Located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, The Chedi Andermatt features 123 rooms and suites, five dining outlets, a health club, and a spa. As for the adventure aspect, the area offers numerous winter activities including snowshoe hikes, sleds, and, of course, skiing. To top it off, within the accommodation itself, there are in-house ski butlers, and The Courtyard turns into The Ice Rink where guests can go skating or curling. Alpine, Asian, and authentic, this property makes for the ultimate ski destination.

For more information, visit The Chedi Andermatt’s website.

Chalet Zermatt Peak, Switzerland

Chalet Zermatt Peak is another stunning luxury ski destination located in Zermatt, Switzerland. Perched centrally above the charming village, Chalet Zermatt Peak pays homage to architectural design and embraces luxury. The privately-run ski chalet is laid out across six floors and is inclusive of five deluxe double bedrooms, palatial floor-to-ceiling windows, jacuzzis, a wellness centre, and more. The design and layout of the property allow guests to relish in breathtaking views of the Matterhorn and beyond. If a private, intimate ski chalet is more suited to your taste, consider this Swiss property as your ski destination.

For more information, visit Chalet Zermatt Peak’s website.

Cheval Blanc Chourchevel, France

If France is on your itinerary for this December 2021, consider Cheval Blanc Courchevel as your choice of accommodation. Located at the heart of the French Alps within the prestigious Jardon Alpin, this high-altitude retreat is the epitome of ski-in ski-out. The property is home to 36 rooms and suites, a Michelin-star restaurant, exclusive spa treatments, The Carrousel, The Paddock, and more. All rooms and suites offer direct access to Troi Vallées, the largest ski area in the world.

For more information, visit Cheval Blanc Chourchevel’s website.

Ultima Chourchevel Belvédère, France

In case a trip to the Alps isn’t exciting enough, how about a stay at a brand new soon-to-open luxury ski and wellness resort? Ultima Chourchevel Belvédère is the fourth Alpine property in the Ultima Collection. This prestigious resort is made up of 13 private chalets, a mountain-facing restaurant, a cocktail bar, a state-of-the-art spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a sauna, a hammam, and a jacuzzi. Each chalet sleeps up to ten, and guests have the option of Self-catered Chalets or Ultima Serviced Chalets. In addition, butlers, chauffeurs, and personal chefs are also available upon request. The highly-anticipated property is set to open its doors on 17 December 2021.

For more information, visit Ultima Chourchevel Belvédère’s website.

Astoria Resort, Austria

The next winter destination on our list is Austria. When skiing in Tyrol, Austria, Astoria Resort is the ultimate luxury ski destination. Pivoting on warm hospitality and authentic service, this Austrian property creates a pleasant atmosphere for adventure-seekers and wellness lovers alike. Astoria Resort imbues an Alpine chic design ethos throughout its expanse. All 82 rooms and suites are individually designed and boast glass fronts, high ceilings, and luxe furnishings. Design lovers will appreciate the wooden-centric interiors with added marble nuances.

For more information, visit Astoria Resort’s website.

Alpen-Wellness Resort Hochfirst, Austria

For luxury, gastronomy, and wellness in the Ötztal Alps, consider Alpen-Wellness Resort Hochfirst as your ski destination this December 2021. As the name of the hotel suggests, this Austrian property spotlights wellness with their ‘Alpen Spa.’ When you’re approaching the hotel, be prepared for a holiday filled with tranquility and wellness amidst winter beauty. If you’re looking to engage in winter sports, we’re certain the fairy-tale-like location will not disappoint.

For more information, visit Alpen-Wellness Resort Hochfirst’s website.

Falkensteiner Hotel Kronplatz, Italy

Elegant, exquisite, and enchanting, Falkensteiner Hotel Kronplatz is the place to stay when in Italy for the winter. This five-star ski destination is inspired by the diversity of the mountains and is designed by Italian architect Matteo Thun. The adult-only hotel is home to 97 light-flooded rooms and suites, a mountain herb garden, a fine dining outlet, a bar, a rooftop pool, an indoor climbing wall, and more. From treatment rooms to private spa suites to outdoor saunas, the Acquapura Mountain Spa provides guests with an exquisite mountain wellness experience.

For more information, visit Falkensteiner Hotel Kronplatz’s website.