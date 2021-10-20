9 Luxury Vacation Ideas for the Upcoming Long Weekend (October 2021)

An intimate getaway, a nature escape, an adventure-seeking trip, or a detox retreat: take your pick of these luxury vacation ideas for the upcoming long weekend this October.

The upcoming long weekend is the perfect window of opportunity to take a little trip. Whether that’s reconnecting with nature, going on a tropical getaway, or exploring heritage and history, here we recommend nine vacation ideas if you’re seeking a little inspiration. There is something for everyone here.

An Escape to Nature

If you’re one for nature and glamping, the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle makes the perfect vacation destination. The property allows guests to be fully submerged in nature during the day and unwind in glamorous tents during the night. Encircled by nothing but lush greenery, this is the ultimate escape for nature lovers, with a luxury twist.

Find out more at Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle.

A Sustainable Stay

Recently recognised as a ‘Considerate Collection’ hotel under SLH, Keemala is a certified sustainable property. Between wildlife-inspired interiors, spectacular views of the tropical rainforest, and gorgeous tented pool villas, this Phuket rainforest property beautifully embraces sustainability.

Find out more at Keemala.



A Tropical Island Getaway

If beaches and balmy weather are more suited to your taste, consider booking a stay at the Six Senses Yao Noi for a tropical island getaway filled with spectacular seascapes, beautiful beaches, and tropical treats. Located 45 minutes by boat from Phuket, this Six Senses property lies in an unbeatable location.

Find out more at Six Senses Yao Noi.



A Wellness Weekend

Hua Hin has always been a favoured weekend destination among locals, and for good reason. This weekend, instead of typical beachside properties, consider going for a more wellness-centric stay for a treat for the mind, body, and spirit. The Barai is the creation of combining Hua Hin serenity and traditional wellness treatments, where you can really indulge in a spa weekend away.

Find out more at The Barai.



An Adventure-Seeking Trip

Do you prefer an activity-filled trip rather than a laidback vacation? Rayavadee in Krabi offers several adventure-based activities including sea excursions and cultural pursuits. Active travellers can engage in hiking, kayaking, windsurfing, and even rock-climbing. If you’re one for action, Rayavadee is your calling.

Find out more at Rayavadee.

A Detox on the Island

The past few months have been a stressful period for a lot of people, so maybe a regular vacation won’t do this time. Maybe you need a digital detox, and which place is more suited to this than Kamalaya? Nestled on the beautiful island of Koh Samui, this property is a wellness sanctuary and holistic spa retreat. This long weekend, rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit with their detailed wellness programs.

Find out more at Kamalaya.



A Holiday with History

Between heritage and history, the heavenly 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai embodies the elegance of Chiang Mai. The exquisite teak wood building pays homage to its 19th century origins and yet fully embraces contemporary luxury. Book a stay here and get immersed into the story.

Find out more at 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai.



An Intimate Getaway

If the sound of an intimate getaway piques your interest, Amanpuri is the place to be this long weekend. Offering a break from everyone and everything, indulge in their fine culinary options, idyllic private white-sand beach, and a bespoke holistic wellness centre. Whether you come as a couple or as a larger group, Amanpuri’s private villas fully imbue the spirit of an intimate escape.

Find out more at Amanpuri.



A Bangkok Staycation

Maybe you’re loyal to the city, or maybe you don’t want to travel too far. Either way, Capella Bangkok is currently offering an amazing staycation deal. The chic, breezy, riverfront enclave is offering an ‘All Things Suite’ package in commemoration of their first anniversary. The staycation package is inclusive of a complimentary night, a bottle of in-house champagne, daily sunrise yoga, and more.

Find out more at Capella Bangkok.