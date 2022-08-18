Amatara Residences Rayong Unveils Its First Pool Villas

Rayong welcomes a luxury property consisting of pool villa residences, condominium units, and 5-star resort quarters. Situated overlooking the serene gulf of Thailand, Amatara Residences Rayong is definitely a sanctuary for wellness vacation in the area.

Wonderful news for those seeking time away from the bustling holiday destinations like Pattaya, Hua Hin, or Koh Samui, as Amatara Wellness Resort is joining hands with Grande Asset Hotels and Property PCL to open a mega project in the area of Rayong in East Thailand. Amatara Residences Rayong will span to 61 pool villas, 282 condominium units, and 209 resort quarters, all of which are located on a hilltop adjacent to the Gulf of Thailand. The gigantic territory also provides guests with all kinds of facilities, whether it’s an infinity pool, dining venues, a sky bar, in-villa dining, or even a personal butler.

A peek through the first nine beachfront pool villas reveals a breezy, traditional Thai-style villa that comes with an expansive living room, fully fitted kitchen, cosy bedrooms with a stunning sea view, and a traditional Thai pavilion by the pool.

On its way to achieving the ultimate goal of enabling all residents to maintain their physical, mental and spiritual health, the highly anticipated estate offers a wide range of wellness activities and services like wellness treatments and workshops, homecare programs for the elderly, fitness trainers, and private chefs who will cater to guests’ specific diet preferences. This is also where the Amatara Wellness Resort, a reputable health resort in Phuket, comes in collaboration.

Moreover, as part of the EEC (Eastern Economic Corridor), Rayong will soon be the economic and technological epicentre in Thailand and the ASEAN region. With infrastructure and transportation network under construction, the province will surely attract potential businesses into the area in the near future.

Amatara Residences Rayong is located about a two-hour drive away from Bangkok. It can also be reached with a flight to U-Tapao airport and a further 77-kilometre drive away. For more information, contact 095 575 999 or visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Grande Asset]