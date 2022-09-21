One of New England’s Best Resorts Is Hosting Champagne And Caviar Tastings In The Garden

While we love a classic hayride, we also love the sound of leaf-peeping with a glass of champagne.

Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection, one of New England’s most idyllic luxury hideaways, invites you to sip and savour in its romantic outdoor venue with its Garden Gastronomy program designed by chef Cortney Burns.

Enjoy Champagne and Caviar tastings at Mayflower Inn & Spa

The resort in Washington, Connecticut, is hosting an ongoing program exploring culinary pairings that bring together locally sourced vegetables with a crisp glass of La Grande Dame Champagne by its side.

“A nod to Litchfield’s cycles of seasons, the discernment before harvest, and the sentiment of tasting the raw crops, the culinary program strikes the perfect balance of ‘harmony’ while La Grande Dame showcases the excellence of the historical Grands Crus of their terroir,” Didier Mariotti, Veuve Clicquot Chef de Caves, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine.

Burns brought the culinary spectacle to life as an ode to the nostalgic pairing of champagne and caviar tasting, but with a more modern and seasonally appropriate twist, as her menu features both vegetables and herbs plucked fresh from the property’s Chef Garden. Don’t worry, die-hard caviar fans, as that’s part of the menu too. Specifically, the menu highlights Ossetra caviar with garden herb crème fraîche, potato and beet crisps, and buckwheat blinis.

“I will use the classic as a jumping-off point; a foray into a gastronomical garden delight of vegetable accoutrements (carrots and fermented coriander berries, plumped basil seeds, and tomato water) and other flavour pairings to eat alongside Osetra caviar and herb-laden buckwheat blinis,” Burns, who is both a chef and James Beard Award-winning author, said. “Join us as we showcase La Grande Dame champagne with the vibrancy of the chef’s garden.”

Burns’ curated menu will be available daily in The Garden Room from now through March 1, 2023, and begins at US$495 or THB 18300 per guest and includes a bottle of La Grande Dame.

While the food is undoubtedly the highlight, the hotel offers so much more worth staying a few extra days for, including an in-depth wellness program that provides both traditional treatments and personalised health coaching, daily workshops, and seasonal retreats.

That, of course, is if you ever want to leave your lavish room. Each room at the Mayflower Inn & Spa is a decadent New England fantasy, with plush furnishings in soft pastel hues, four poster beds, and even suites that stretch up to 1,200 square feet with massive balconies that overlook the property. Some even boast cosy fireplaces, making for the ideal place to rest after a hearty meal.

For more information or reservations see the hotel’s website here.

