facebook

Banyan Tree AlUla, the First Banyan Tree in Saudi Arabia, Is Now Open for Booking

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
25 Oct 2022
Banyan Tree AlUla, the First Banyan Tree in Saudi Arabia, Is Now Open for Booking
Travel
Banyan Tree AlUla, the First Banyan Tree in Saudi Arabia, Is Now Open for Booking

As a pioneer of all-pool villa resorts, Banyan Tree breaks new ground in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the opening of the Banyan Tree AlUla. The resort in the heart of the desert is now open for booking.

Saudi Arabia may not be the first country that comes to mind when talking about travel to the middle east. Nevertheless, Banyan Tree has expanded to the historical region of AlUla. On October 20, 2022, the all-pool villa resort opened its doors to welcome guests to the 47 stunning tented villas that blend miraculously with the desert landscape, all of which are adorned with a collection of Arabian-inspired antiques.

Banyan Tree AlUla Opens in Saudi Arabia

Image credit: Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

The accommodation ranges from the Dune One Bedroom Villa to Dune Three Bedroom Pool Villa, with fire pit-lit pathways leading up to the pool and villa. The sanctuary also features a Rock Pool, a body of water nestled between the sandstone mountains of Ashar Valley, a Health Centre, and two dining venues: Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant Saffron and local cuisine at Harrat.

banyan tree alula
Image credit: Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

Dubbed “the world’s largest living museum,” the resort presents an interesting gateway to exploring Saudi Arabia. Banyan Tree AlUla is located approximately 25 kilometres from AlUla Airport. It is directly accessible via flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, and Dammam.

Find out more via the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts]

travel saudi arabia

Paint Chayanin

Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.