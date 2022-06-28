Banyan Tree Announces its First Venture into Japan with 5 Exquisite Properties

Just in time for the reopening of Japan’s borders, Banyan Tree has announced its expansion into Japan. The leading hospitality group has already cut the ribbon at two of its beautiful resorts, while three other properties are on their way to open within the next few years.

Through discerning partnerships, Banyan Tree manages to maintain its identity and standard in the first five properties in Japan. All resorts are situated amid natural scenes with unique historical contexts and intriguing culture, and yet each stands out for its own unique characteristics.

“Kyoto is an unmistakable great start for Banyan Tree Group’s foray into Japan, with its natural healing springs, vast history, and abundant culture,” explains Mr Eddy See, President and Chief Executive Officer, Banyan Tree Group. This becomes apparent in the group’s recent and planned openings in the area.

Having just opened its doors on June 17, Dhawa Yura Kyoto and Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto reflect exactly the historical atmosphere in which they are located. On the other hand, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto, slated to open in 2024, will showcase the spectacular views of Kyoto city from up on the mountain hills. Banyan Tree Ashinoko Hakone, slated for a 2026 opening, will star the triumphant Mount Fuji amid the hot springs that surround the area. Lastly, Cassia Hirafu will be located adjacent to Hirafu ski slope, with 50 resort units and 113 residential accommodations set to open in 2025.

Find out more at Banyan Tree Group.