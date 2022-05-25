Banyan Tree Group Launches ‘Banyan Tree Veya’, a New Wellbeing Resort in Phuket

Marking the launch of Banyan Tree Group’s new wellbeing resort brand, Banyan Tree Veya Phuket offers bespoke programs designed to help visitors “discover a new, conscious way of living.”

As we gradually ease into a new, post-pandemic version of normalcy, “wellbeing” has swiftly become the buzzword of the year. Covid-19 has taught many of us the importance of spiritual healing and inner peace — and after all that time spent being confused, anxious and confined, we can’t say we’re surprised.

Understanding this emerging need, Banyan Tree Group has recently launched a new wellbeing brand, centred around personalised treatment programs and “embodiment therapies”. Titled Banyan Tree Veya, the flagship resort recently opened its doors in Phuket, inviting customers to reconnect the mind and body through a 3-step journey of Awareness, Discovery, and Sustenance. From what, exactly, the experience encompasses to the range of cutting-edge facilities on-site, here’s everything we know so far.

The Veya Experience

Centred around the goal of helping visitors become more conscious of how they behave, think, and feel in their day-to-day lives, the Veya journey puts personalisation at the forefront. Guests begin their experience with a private consultation with the resorts’ wellbeing hosts, all of whom are certified in eastern medicine, naturopathy, and cochin. From there, each guest is given a customised itinerary, especially curated to align with their individual needs.

The Treatments

At Banyan Tree Veya Phuket, treatment options range include a series of mindful practices that leverage the resorts’ beach environs. Ocean Breath and Conscious Grounding classes use breathworth to help boost sensory awareness, while sound therapy and guided imagery meditation sessions take place in natural surroundings for added effect. These are complemented by a series of somatic movement classes — dance and yoga sessions that help to release any chronic tension patterns, while calming the body. Veya’s signature classes fall under the ‘Weightless’ category, combining flotation with body stretch massage techniques and meditation sound therapy for a revitalising experience. All this is brought together in a series of lifestyle learning workshops — including creative therapies and integrative nutrition — aimed at helping guests find ways in which to bring parts of their experience home, to incorporate into their daily lives.

The Resort

While treatments are definitely the highlight of Banyan Tree Veya Phuket, true to the Banyan Tree brand, the accommodation, too, promises an unparalleled resting experience. Each of the private villas come with black-out curtains, nightly aromatherapy and a range of wellbeing amenities — think private yoga mats, sound therapy bowls, exercise bands and more. On-site restaurants serve up menus of plant-forward cuisine, flavoured with Asian and Mediterranean influences. The resort is also situated within Laguna Phuket, providing a tranquil escape from the rest of the islands’ hustle and bustle.

As part of its special opening offer, guests can enjoy a stay at the Banyan Tree Veya Phuket at THB 38,400 for a three-night package in a villa for two. To find out more, visit banyantree.com.

All images courtesy of Banyan Tree Group.