Begin Your Happily Ever After at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Lush gardens, versatile venues, and top-tier food and beverage are only a few of the reasons Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok has become one of the city’s leading choices for glamorous weddings.

Located in the heart of Langsuan, one of Bangkok’s most affluent neighbourhoods, the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is situated only a stone’s throw away from several of the city’s most popular attractions including Lumphini Park, Central Embassy, and Siam Paragon.

An urban oasis, the hotel houses 362 contemporarily styled guestrooms, 131 of which are serviced residences complete with modern amenities. The hotel grounds are also tucked amongst lush gardens and boast a range of stylish facilities including a pool, a luxurious spa, and several of the city’s best restaurants.

Recognised as ‘The Best City Hotel in Thailand’ by Travel + Leisure Asia in 2022, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok provides a unique setting for a dreamy city-centre wedding.

Beyond its facilities and versatile venues, the hotel is also pet-friendly, with four-legged friends more than welcome to visit the property. This adds another exciting dimension to the hotel as your beloved pets can also be a part of one of life’s most memorable moments.

The Kimpton Maa-Lai also has an in-house team of wedding specialists who can help you craft your perfect day and ensure the entire experience is stress-free.

The hotel features over 578 square metres of dedicated indoor venue space to host parties of all sizes, each of which offers natural daylight from floor-to-ceiling windows, top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment, custom seating arrangements, and endless possibilities for personalised touches.

The indoor spaces encompass six dedicated studio rooms that can be utilised for pre-wedding needs such as hair and makeup and so forth, while standout options for ceremonies include the Grand Studio (a combination of Studio 1 and 2) that can accommodate 80 guests for a banquet arrangement and 150 guests for a cocktail-style celebration; and the Urban Oasis, a garden setting that can host 120 guests for a sit-down dinner and 250 guests for a cocktail affair.

For intimate gatherings leading up to the wedding, the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok houses several celebrated food and beverage outlets including CRAFT, Stock.Room, Ms.Jigger, and Bar.Yard, and depending on the engagement, pre-wedding, or wedding package you opt for, the hotel will also gift you with credit and vouchers you can spend at these famed outlets.

Recognising that the buildup to the big day is just as important, for bridal showers and bachelor parties, the hotel offers curated packages that are inclusive of spacious suites, canapés, personal bartenders, decorations and more.

Moreover for photo opportunities and pre-wedding photoshoots, the hotel has organised packages where you can capture picture-perfect memories for up to eight hours across the sprawling grounds and also benefit from some rest and relaxation time in the spacious Premium room.

Wedding packages at the Kimpton Maa-Lai are split into several options:

A Celebration of Love (Starts at 300,000 baht)

1 private wedding tasting menu for a party of 6 people

Event venue

1 bottle of sparkling wine for celebratory toasts

3.5 hours of unlimited soft drinks, mixers, and drinking water

Basic floral decorations for table centrepieces and registration table

2 floral stands on the stage

1 pair of necklace garlands for bride and groom

1 bridal bouquet

6 floral corsages

1 three-tier wedding cake

A wedding blessing book

Kimpton money box

1 night stay with breakfast for two guests in a Junior Suite with complimentary late checkout until 4pm

Hotel direction card maps

Reserved parking for VIP guests

A 3,000 baht voucher for Ms.Jigger or Stock.Room

A Romantic Milestone (Starts at 400,000 baht)

1 private wedding tasting menu for a party of 6 people

Event venue

1 complimentary hospitality room (studio room)

1 bottle of sparkling wine for celebratory toasts

3.5 hours of unlimited soft drinks, mixers, and drinking water

Basic floral decorations for table centrepieces and registration table

2 floral stands on the stage

1 pair of necklace garlands for bride and groom

1 bridal bouquet

10 floral corsages

1 five-tier wedding cake

A wedding blessing book

Kimpton money box

1 night stay with breakfast for two guests in an Executive Suite with complimentary late checkout until 4pm

1 food station (selected menus only, for up to 100 portions)

Hotel direction card maps

Reserved parking for VIP guests

A 4,000 baht voucher for Ms.Jigger or Stock.Room

A 60-minute massage spa voucher for the wedding couple to redeem at the amaranth spa

The hotel also has a range of dining packages spanning a cocktail reception menu, international buffet menu, western set menu, and Chinese set table menu.

For more information about weddings at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, click here.