The Best Staycations to Book in Bangkok this August

It’s pouring outside. Let’s find ourselves a comfortable bed and watch the rain through floor-to-ceiling windows with these hotel staycation packages in Bangkok.

This February, these 5-star hotels are offering special packages, be it for a work-from-hotel day, a quiet staycation, or a Mother’s Day getaway with your family.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon]

The hottest new hotel in town right now, The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon has finally opened its doors to Bangkokians this month with its first staycation package ‘Bite into Bangkok!’ Choose from the spacious 155 rooms, suites and penthouses and receive hotel credits to splurge on the talk-of-the-town restaurants such as The Standard Grill, Ojo, and Tease tearoom. An early check-in and late check-out is also available.

Bite into Bangkok! is available for booking from July 11 to September 30, 2022 for staying period between July 29 to September 30, 2022.

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, raises the bar with its ‘Escape & Indulge’ staycation package that features a suite upgrade. A night in the Essential Room is elevated with a guaranteed upgrade to the Maa-Lai Suite with daily breakfast for two at Stock.Room, nightly hotel credits for restaurants and spa, and an additional discount at Sea Bar of Stock.Room.

Escape & Indulge package’s rates start at THB8,499 net per night. The voucher is valid until August 7, 2022 for stay until October 31, 2022.

The Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok makes room for larger groups of guests in a prolonged staycation in this ‘Suitely Sensational’ staycation package. For a staycation of at least four nights in the Executive Suite, receive a complimentary fourth night with the privileges of Executive Club benefits such as daily breakfast, all-day refreshments, evening drinks, and complimentary mini-bar.

Suitely Sensational package requires three-day advanced booking. Rates start at THB16,000 per 4 nights, valid for staying until October 31, 2022.

The Pullman Bangkok King Power is known for its convenient location that connects all the famous subdistricts in Bangkok yet hides away from the hustle and bustle. The staycation ‘Relax and Recharge’ package unlocks a Superior Room with breakfast for two, plus a foot massage or an afternoon tea set for two. It’s the staycation made for those looking to spend their weekend shopping or escaping the noise.

The Relax and Recharge staycation is priced at THB3,333 net per night. The voucher is available until August 5, 2022 to be used within November 30, 2022.

