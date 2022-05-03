The Best Staycations to Book in Bangkok this May 2022

You won’t despise the summer’s heat so much when you book any of these Bangkok staycation packages this May 2022.

This summer, don’t just stay in and melt away amidst the city’s rising temperatures. As plenty of fun activities are waiting in line, and some very delightful new menus are waiting for you to try, there are many reasons to enjoy staying in Bangkok on the weekends. This month’s staycation packages are focused mostly in the bustling business centre of Bangkok, with green Lumpini Park nearby, and the shopping district very close by.

[Hero and featured image credit: Image credit: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon]

Soon to open inside Bangkok’s most iconic skyscraper, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon is welcoming guests with a special opening staycation package. Fans of the boutique hotel chain will be delighted to choose from the option of the Standard King or Deluxe King room as part of their Lucky Number Five promotion. Apart from the lucky room rates, the packages also include complimentary breakfast for two, a room upgrade, and early check-in at 12pm.

The Lucky Number Five staycation promotion is available for purchase from May 5-15, 2022 for staying from July 1 to September 30, 2022. The Standard King room starts at THB5,555; Deluxe King room at THB7,555.

book now

The Sofitel Bangkok is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a bunch of packages for dining, staying, and spa treatments. Among the four distinct staycation packages, guests can choose an accommodation package with the spacious Prestige Suite or the Luxury Room, and pair it with a 3-course dinner at Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie or a treatment by L’Occitane at Le Spa.

A one-night stay starts at THB6,000 net. Booking is available until May 8, 2022 for staying until July 31, 2022. For more information, call 02 126 9999.

book now

Just a few steps away from Bangkok’s leading shopping malls, the Siam Kempinski Hotel is located right in the centre of Bangkok where shopping, dining, and partying destinations are always within reach. This month, the Deluxe and Executive Balcony rooms are offered together with a breakfast for two, complimentary welcome minibar, and a 25% discount on the hotel’s spa and selected restaurants. For Executive rooms, an additional executive lounge privilege with afternoon tea will be offered as well.

The Room and Breakfast Staycation in Deluxe Room is priced at THB8,705; Executive Balcony Room at THB11,555. The package is available from May 5-15, 2022 for stays up to September 30, 2022.

book now

The Sukhothai invites you to its Summer Escape, in which guests can spoil themselves with a luxurious stay. For additional perks, there’s a free Deluxe Room upgrade, famous and delicious complimentary breakfast for two, and a generous THB1,000 hotel credit per night for in-hotel restaurants and the spa.

The staycation package starts at THB6,500 net per night. The booking period runs from May 1-31, 2022 for staying until July 31, 2022. For more information, contact 02 344 8888.

book now

Located on Langsuan Road, the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is home to a wide range of experiences from unique wellness services to exquisite cigars at the Firefly bar. As its name suggests, the 24-hour stay packages welcomes guests to the Grand Deluxe, Executive Club, and Two-Bedroom Residence Suite, and is inclusive of the following perks: breakfast for two, hotel credit up to THB3,000, executive club benefits, and a complimentary minibar. Furthermore, guests checking in on the weekdays can also extend their stay up to 32 hours with early check-in and late check-out. This is on top of the buy-one-get-one-free spa treatments, too.

The staycation package for the Grand Deluxe room starts at THB9,999 net. Staycation packages will be available from May 5, 2022 for a stay period from May 9 to July 31, 2022. For more information, contact 02 095 9999.

book now