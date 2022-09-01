The Best Staycations to Book in Bangkok this September

This month’s staycation packages entail the recent reopening of highly-anticipated hotel, and a wellness-infused staycation. Book yourself one of these enticing packages and watch Bangkok in the rain through the floor-to-ceiling windows this September.

This September, these 5-star hotels are offering special packages, be it for a work-from-hotel day, a quiet staycation, or a romantic getaway with your loved ones.

[Hero image credit: Conrad Bangkok; featured image credit: The Peninsula Bangkok]

Best Staycations to Book in Bangkok this September

As fans have been waiting with unwavering anticipation, the Rosewood Bangkok finally announces its reopening date for September 20. With the ‘Return to Rosewood’ package, guests can tailor their vacation with a choice of an airport limousine transfer, a daily breakfast for two at Lakorn European Brasserie, or a massage for two at Sense, A Rosewood Spa. Meanwhile, the ‘Sky Pool Sojourn’ invites you into the spacious suites or ‘houses’ with a butler service, breakfast for two, airport limousine transfer, a spa session, plus a bottle of sparkling wine.

Both staycation deals are available to book now until October 31, 2022. Rates start at THB12,000 per night. For more information, contact 02 080 0088.

Here comes a great opportunity to relax and indulge in one of the Conrad Bangkok’s dining venues with the ‘Tastecation’ room promotion. After checking in to the newly renovated rooms, guests are given the choice of either indulging in the All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum Lunch at Liu, or appreciating a delectable Japanese lunch set at KiSara. While the former presents an enjoyable selection of 32 dim sums, the latter features Surf Clam, Chirashi Don, Salmon Teriyaki and more as part of the menu.

The Tastecation package is on sale from September 4, 2022, priced at THB6,800 net per night. For more information, contact 02 690 9999.

The W Bangkok is celebrating its first decade anniversary. ‘A Toast to 10 Years’ staycation package spoils guests with a two-night stay in its cutting-edge accommodations, plus two more benefits to choose from, be it an afternoon tea set at Paii, a massage at AWAY Spa, a free-flow drink at Sip Happens, or a generous amount of hotel credit.

The staycation is available for booking until September 30, 2022 for staying from October 10 to December 10, 2022. For more information, contact 02 344 4000.

The Carlton Hotel Bangkok has always boasted sumptuous delicacies at its authentic Cantonese restaurant, Wah Lok. With the ingenious pairing of the ‘Culinary Staycation’ package, guests are offered a Deluxe Room or a Carlton Club Room along with Wah Lok’s 7-course set dinner. Moreover, with the Carlton Club Room package, guests will also receive complimentary breakfast, beverages at Tuxedo Espresso Bar, and pre-dinner canapés, too.

Culinary Staycation is available for booking until September 15, 2022 for staying until October 31, 2022. For more information, contact 02 090 7888.

The wellness-centric riverside hotel, The Peninsula Bangkok, presents a super time-limited offer with ‘Teaw Kub Peninsula,’ including a night stay with complimentary room upgrade, daily breakfast at the River Cafe & Terrace, resort credits for spa and restaurants, and unmissable wellness activities. Throughout the stay, guests can choose to participate in classes like Aqua Fit, Mat Pilates, Sunrise Yoga and more.

Teaw Kub Peninsula is available for booking until September 9, 2022, priced at THB7,500 per night. For more information, contact 02 020 2888.

