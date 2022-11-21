It’s Official, Capella Sydney Will Open Its First Australian Property in March 2023

Following the recent expansion of Six Senses into Melbourne, we are delighted to tell you that Sydney could now also be added on to your list, because Capella Sydney is set to open to guests in March of next year.

The first Australian property of the luxury hotel chain, the Sydney outpost will take over the Department of Education building, an iconic historical building in Sydney’s Sandstone Precinct.

“Capella Sydney is not just an ode to the city and Sydneysiders, it’s an open invitation for discerning travellers from all around the world to visit Australia and experience the magic of this place we call home,” said Marc von Arnim, Capella Sydney’s General Manager.

“The Capella brand is synonymous with luxury, excellence in the craft of hospitality and cultural immersion. Capella Sydney takes this to the next level through unparalleled heritage work, architecture and interior design, state-of-the-art wellness facilities and transformative guest experiences that go above and beyond the expected, underscored by world-class accommodation and dining.”





Capella Sydney takes over the historic Department of Education building (Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

The 192 rooms and suites are set to span over eight levels, complete with three food and beverage outlets at the foot of the locale and commissioned and collected artworks, sophisticated furnishings and intriguing objet d’art interspersed within it.

The well-appointed guest rooms will average over 55 sqm, fashioned in elegant walnuts, natural stones and deluxe textiles alongside standalone tubs, custom Italian Frette linen and Haeckels amenities. The largest offering, the signature Capella Suite, stands at 235 sqm.

Indoor swimming pool

Brasserie 1930

McRae Bar



The ground-floor restaurant, Brasserie 1930, is set to feature a menu of modern brasserie classics and an extensive wine list. Here, the sophisticated locale aims to spotlight small-batch farmers and growers, while celebrating the best of Australian produce, with cooking methods drawing upon age-old techniques such as curing, smoking, fermenting, preserving and pickling.

Guests in search of a nightcap can find themselves in McRae Bar. Named in honour of George McRae, the building’s original architect, the intimate bar overlooks Loftus Street, providing a cocktail experience in what’s to be a modern rendition of a Victorian-era drinking den.

Of course, facilities such as a 20-metre heated indoor swimming pool, a high-tech fitness centre featuring Technogym equipment, a yoga platform, and treatments at the Auriga Spa will also be available in the stylish property.

Capella Sydney will open for online reservations from mid-December 2022. For more information, head to their website here.

This story first appeared here.