Chef Tam Brings a Taste of Baan Tepa to Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui

Visiting Koh Samui from July 29 till 31, celebrity chef Tam Chudaree Debhakam offers visitors the exclusive experience of cooking and dining alongside her, to the stunning backdrop of Napasai, A Belmond Hotel.

Welcoming a summer of easing travel restrictions and heightened wanderlust, Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui has announced an exciting series of happenings, set to take place throughout the season.

Among them is a highly-anticipated gastronomic journey, helmed by none other than Bangkok’s beloved celebrity chef, Chudaree “Tam” Debhakham. Giving fans of upscale Southern Thai Cuisine much to get excited about, the mastermind behind Baan Tepa is set to bring a taste of her urban farm and restaurant concept to Koh Samui’s northern shores, through a gastronomic experience quite unlike any other.

More of an immersive, full-day itinerary than just your usual meal, the experience begins Saturday, July 30 with a morning trip to a local farm, where chef Tam will personally guide guests on harvesting the top-quality ingredients to be used in their meal. From there, the afternoon will be spent carefully preparing each of these ingredients, after which guests will get the opportunity to enjoy the results of their efforts through an intimate sit-down dinner.

As for the food itself, expect a special menu that draws from Samui’s local cuisine, putting the spotlight on fresh local ingredients from both land and sea. Offering a stylish, tasteful approach to sustainable dining, chef Tam is set to fly the flag for the rich flavours of Southern Thailand, in what is set to be a delectable celebration of tropical island life and local culture.

The Flavours of Southern Thailand experience with chef Tam is available only to guests who stay for a minimum of two nights on the property, from Friday July 29, to Sunday July 31.

To book your stay or find out more, visit belmond.com.